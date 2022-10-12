Gouverneur woman scheduled to plead guilty to Treyanna Summerville homicide

Oct. 12—GOUVERNEUR — Lashanna N. Charlton is scheduled to plead guilty to killing her daughter in 2020. She will go in front of acting Judge Craig P. Carriero in St. Lawrence County Court on Nov. 7.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Treyanna N. Summerville, was found dead in their Gouverneur home, 135 Rowley St., on June 22, 2020. Charlton faces charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment.

On Wednesday morning, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua declined to comment on the November appearance.

"I don't discuss pleas, or plea offers," he said.

If on Nov. 7 Ms. Charlton doesn't plead guilty, she's scheduled for pre-trial hearings on Dec. 5. Those will determine if statements she made to police can be admitted at trial, and if any evidence that may be introduced at trial was properly seized by law enforcement.

Treyanna's half sister, who was 13 years old at the time of Treyanna's death, was originally charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile offender, but that has since been dismissed.

Charlton allegedly subjected Treyanna to prolonged physical abuse from June 16 to 22, 2020. Charlton allegedly struck her daughter's knee with a hammer. That caused an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in county court on Sept. 30, 2021.

During that time, the indictment further alleges Charlton did not provide Treyanna with adequate nutrition and that she administered large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl, among many other over-the-counter medications.

Charlton has been free on $50,000 bond since shortly after her September 2021 arraignment.