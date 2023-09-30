Gov. Abbott announces school choice, education special session to start Oct. 9

The long-rumored third special session, which lawmakers and political observers expect will focus on schools, will begin Oct. 9, according to a letter from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Sept. 26 letter, circulated by reporters on social media Friday night, informed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick − who runs the Texas Senate − and House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, to prepare lawmakers for a 1 p.m. start Oct. 9.

The highly anticipated session is expected to cover school choice or vouchers, a program that uses state money to pay for part of a child's private school education in K-12 schools. The issue has become highly volatile and in the regular spring legislative session divided the Texas House and Senate.

While supporters of school choice say it provides opportunities to students who can't afford private school, opponents worry such a program would divert money and drain resources from public school districts.

An alliance between Democrats and many rural House Republicans formed during the regular session to block the legislation from going through the House after it sailed through the Senate.

After two contentious special sessions on property taxes this summer and the September impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was acquitted, tempers flared between Patrick and Phelan. Patrick berated the House for bringing the impeachment articles to the Senate in the first place. Phelan responded with similar hostility when he called Patrick's post-trial speech a “tirade” that “disrespects the Constitutional impeachment process.”

Abbott has been adamant in his calls for a sweeping school choice program and in the spring shot down smaller, more focused bills that would have made only certain children, such as those who are low-income or receive special education services, eligible.

In a Sept. 19 call with Texas faith leaders, Abbott called on them to "go to the pulpit" and encourage parents to advocate for school choice.

Abbott threatened a second special session if lawmakers can't come to an agreement in October and to take the issue to voters in primary elections if that second session still doesn't deliver the legislation he wants.

“I will keep fighting every step of the way until we have school choice in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

In his letter, Abbott said a formal proclamation for the session will come soon.

