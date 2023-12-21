Gov. Abbott charters plane to Chicago for migrants after city impounded bus from Texas

AUSTIN – After sending some 80,000 migrants by bus to various U.S. cities where Democrats are in charge, Gov. Greg Abbott this week chartered a plane to take about 120 migrants from El Paso to Chicago.

The flight, which video from the governor's office showed several children accompanied by adults, took off on Tuesday for O'Hare International Airport – one day after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his city had impounded a bus that originated from the border city of Eagle Pass with 49 migrants aboard because it dropped off passengers without a permit.

A Chicago ordinance updated this month allows the city to tow and impound "buses that refuse to comply with safety protocols."

Migrants board a charter bus that will take them to their destination in New York. The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management have managed a Migrant Welcome Center at the COVID Community Center in Northeast El Paso.

Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said the ordinance change was hypocritical and retailiatory.

"Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city's 'Welcoming City' ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country," Mahaleris said in an email.

Although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses chartered and commercial flights to return unlawful immigrants to their countries of origin or to "ICE-managed detention facilities and staging areas," the Poynter Institute's PolitiFact last year ruled that claims that Biden administration uses air travel to relocate immigrants to communities around the country as "mostly false."

Abbott, under the auspices of his border initiative dubbed Operation Lone Star, has sent nearly 83,000 migrants to various cities around the country since April 2022, ostensibly to show political leaders there the burden unlawful immigration places on city and charitable resources. The cost per rider has been put at about $1,300, according to data provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The migrants who voluntarily agree to be transported must show state officials documentation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that they've been processed and cleared by federal immigration authorities to remain legally in the United States, at least temporarily, according to Abbott's office.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a question about the cost of the Chicago flight, but it did say the migrants aboard the passenger airliner had signed consent forms written in languages they could read.

Mayors in several cities where migrants have been critical of the bus program. Chicago's Mayor Johnson said in the recent news release sending migrants to his Midwest city as winter approaches is "inhumane treatment (that) further endangers the safety and security of asylum seekers, and adds additional strain to City departments, volunteers and mutual aid partners tasked with easing what is already a harsh transition."

In Austin, a 3-year-old child who had boarded a Texas-provided bus with parents died en route to Chicago after showing symptoms that included a fever and diarrhea. Texas officials later issued a statement saying that "prior to boarding, no passenger presented with a fever or medical concerns."

At a news conference on Monday, before the flight from Texas, Johnson denounced the sending as dangerous.

“We have a governor — a governor — an elected official in that state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson said. “The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he’s causing for this country.”

Of the estimated 25,000 migrants sent to Chicago, Johnson said the city has "resettled or reunited" more than 10,000. Food, shelter and "wraparound services" have been provided for the others, he added.

The Biden administration continued its criticism of the Republican Abbott's tactic in the wake of the Chicago flight.

“Yet again, Governor Abbott is showing how little regard or respect he has for human beings,” said White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández in a statement. “This latest political stunt just adds to his tally of extreme policies which seek to demonize and dehumanize people.”

But in Texas, Abbott's hardline approach to immigration, which includes a law the governor signed this week that allows state law enforcement officers to arrest, detain and deport individuals suspected of illegally crossing into Texas, appears to remain popular.

According to a poll released Tuesday by the Texas Politics Project, an arm of the University of Texas, more than 80% of respondents said they support policies to tighten border security with increased technology, infrastructure, and personnel and 61% support additional border wall construction.

The Legislature this year allocated 1.54 billion at Abbott's behest to add to the border barriers installed during the Trump administration.

