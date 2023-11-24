Gov. Abbott endorses San Benito rep's reelection campaign

Nov. 23—Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — In her bid for a second term, State Rep. Janie Lopez has got Gov. Greg Abbott's backing.

On Monday, Abbott endorsed Lopez, R-San Benito, along with 57 members of the state's House of Representatives.

In his endorsement, Abbott described Lopez and other Republican House members as "instrumental in passing and sending critical legislation to my desk, including major border security efforts to continue to build the Texas border wall, combat human smuggling and drug trafficking and create penalties for illegal entry into Texas; the largest property tax cut in Texas history with $18 billion going back to Texas taxpayers; and parent empowerment laws to give parents more rights in their child's education and remove inappropriate books from school libraries," a press release said.

Lopez, a former teacher and school counselor who owns a own business in which she serves as a mental health professional, made history last year, becoming the first Republican Hispanic woman to win a state House seat in South Texas.

Now, she's running for a second term in next November's general election.

"I am proud to have earned Gov. Greg Abbott's endorsement for my re-election," she said in a press release. "Gov. Abbott has been a steadfast supporter as we have worked for a safe and prosperous South Texas, and I am thrilled to have his endorsement for 2024. Thank you, Gov. Abbott!"