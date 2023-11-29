Gov. Abbott helps Reps. Burrows, Tepper kick off re-election campaigns; Burrows faces challenger

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott jumped out of a plane. On Tuesday, he boarded a different plane to head to Lubbock and stump for the city's incumbent state representatives as they launch their re-election bids.

"A guy in a wheelchair — I'll just be honest with you — you don't jump out of a plane. Actually, you roll out of a plane," the governor joked.

Either way, while in Lubbock campaigning for state Reps. Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, Abbott was fresh off his first skydiving trip, where he joined 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke, who set a record for oldest person to tandem skydive.

Burrows and Tepper, both Lubbock Republicans who represent Texas House Districts 83 and 84, respectively, jointly launched their campaigns for re-election Tuesday evening at the American Windmill Museum with a barbecue dinner and rally featuring their guest Abbott.

Burrows is seeking his fifth term in office, representing parts of Lubbock County and Borden, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, Lynn, Mitchell, Scurry and Terry counties. Freshman Tepper, who represents much of metropolitan Lubbock and northwest Lubbock County, is seeking re-election to his second term.

Both representatives have earned the governor's endorsement.

"I'm here tonight for Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, to make sure they get re-elected to the Texas House of Representatives," Abbott told the crowd. "There's no people in the capital whose value sets are more conservative, more aligned with the people out here in the Lubbock area, than these two state representatives."

I am proud to endorse both of them for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives," he said.

Wade Cowan announces his candidacy for Texas House District 83 during a campaign event Nov. 18 at Picoso's Mexican Kitchen.

While no one has announced plans to challenge Tepper in the March 2024 Republican primary, Burrows will have a challenger. Wade Cowan, a farmer, owner of Brownfield Seed and Delinting and former president of the American Soybean Association, launched a campaign against the Lubbock attorney earlier this month.

Cowan, who held a campaign kickoff Nov. 18 at Picoso's Mexican Kitchen, said he understands he's an underdog (Burrows beat challenger Austin Jordan in the 2022 Republican primary by 65 percentage points), but he's not fazed.

"What's the best story you ever heard? It's about an underdog," Cowan said. "That's what Texas, that's what America is all about. Somebody that's the underdog can do it and become more than what everybody else thinks that they can be."

Cowan said he feels Burrows is out of touch with most of his rural constituents outside the city of Lubbock.

"They need somebody that will actually go out and meet the people, and go to the Brownfields, the Wellmans, the Gails, the Snyders, the Hermleighs, the Jaytons," Cowan said. "If we don't protect rural Texans, then Lubbock hurts too, because we're all tethered together.

The last day to file for candidacy in the Republican and Democratic primaries is Monday, Dec. 11. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 and election day is Tuesday, March 5.

