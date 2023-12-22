Gov. Abbott promised to pardon Daniel Perry after murder conviction. He hasn't — yet.

Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder for the 2020 death of a Black Lives Matter protester, was not included in Gov. Greg Abbott’s end-of-year pardon list, though Abbott has pledged to do so.

On Thursday, Abbott’s office announced that he had granted pardons to three Texans convicted of, respectively, theft and marijuana possession. Two served no jailtime and one was sentenced to three days in jail.

In July 2020, Perry shot and killed Garrett Foster after driving into a racial justice protest in downtown Austin. Perry claimed that he shot Foster, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, in self-defense. During Perry’s trial earlier this year, prosecutors argued that Perry sought out confrontation.

Daniel Perry and his family walk to the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Blackwell Thurman Criminal Justice Complex on Thursday Mar. 23, 2023 in Austin. Perry was on trial for shooting and killing protester Garrett Foster during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Austin.

Less than 24 hours after a jury found Perry guilty of murder, Abbott said on social media that he would approve a pardon if one is recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The announcement came after prominent conservative figures called on him to undo Perry's conviction.

Though Abbott must wait for a recommendation from the Board, he appoints all seven members.

Shortly after Abbott’s announcement, a district judge unsealed court records that contained Perry’s previously-unseen messages and social media posts, which contained racist rhetoric.

Whitney Mitchell is comforted by her mother, Patricia Kirven, after Daniel Perry sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Whitney’s husband Garrett Foster at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday May 10, 2023.

In April, a representative from the Board of Pardons and Paroles said that the committee had begun its inquiry into Perry’s case. The Board did not immediately respond to inquiries about the current status of their investigation.

Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for the governor, said on Thursday that Abbott “looks forward” to reviewing the Board’s recommendation. He reiterated that Abbott had requested an expedited review.

Perry’s lawyer Doug O’Connell said that, to his knowledge, Abbott is still committed to pardoning Perry if the Board recommends one.

“We were not expecting an end-of-year pardon,” O’Connell said in an interview. He said that the Board had not begun interviewing witnesses.

