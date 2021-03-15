Gov. Abbott’s push for ‘election integrity’ prompts fears of restricting Texas voters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Greg Abbott condemned drive-thru voting and efforts to expand voting by mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic during the 2020 election as he called for laws that support “election integrity,” one of his emergency items for Texas legislators.

“Our objective is very simple, and that is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote,” Abbott said, appearing in Houston for a Monday news conference. “It’s also to ensure that only eligible votes are the ones that count at the ballot box.”

Abbott acknowledged he was not aware of any election outcomes being altered in 2020 due to fraud. But he maintained election fraud exists, noting the he prosecuted such cases when he was Texas attorney general. He called election integrity necessary to “protect the fabric of our democracy.”

Despite outcry from some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, experts have said the 2020 election was the most secure in history and there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“I don’t know how many or if any elections in the state of Texas in 2020 were altered because of voter fraud,” Abbott said, answering questions from reporters. “What I can tell you is this, and that is, any voter fraud that takes place sows seeds of distrust in the election process.”

In response to COVID-19, Texas extended its in-person early voting window during the Nov. 3 general election. Counties across the state took steps to keep voters safe as they headed to the ballot box, such as more sanitizing and social distancing guidelines. Counties also could use drop off sites for mail-in ballots — though the Texas Supreme Court limited counties to just one. Attempts to expand mail-in voting to all Texans were ultimately unsuccessful.

Despite the pandemic and legal battles related to voting, nearly 67% of Texas’ registered voters turned out, surpassing turnout for the 2016 and 2012 presidential elections.

Abbott was joined by state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, and Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston. Cain on Friday filed a broad bill addressing elections, including one measure that would set guidelines limiting the removal of poll watchers. The bill also bars public officials from sending a vote-by-mail application to people who didn’t request one.

A proposal in the Senate includes a provision that prohibits polling places in tents or another “temporary moveable structure or in a facility primarily designed for motor vehicles.” Curbside voting would still be allowed for those physically unable to enter a polling place. Bettencourt also advocated that polls be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the board.

As COVID-19 spread across the state, Harris County turned to drive-thru polling places. The county also tried to send vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters, but the effort was blocked by the Texas Supreme Court.

Abbott singled out Harris County, state’s most populous county, when he said, “we must pass laws to prevent election officials from jeopardizing the election process.”

Texas Democrats and voting advocates said the state should work to increase access to the polls, not restrict it. During a Monday news conference, Democratic lawmakers called for online voter registration and polling places on college campus with at least 8,000 students.

State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth called allegations of widespread voter fraud a myth and said Abbott is trying to distract from the power failure during February’s winter storm.

It is also important to acknowledge the “racist history of the laws on our books that make it hard for our communities of color to vote,” said Collier, who chairs Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

“This is another Republican effort in a long war to disenfranchise voters, specifically voters of color,” Collier said during a Monday news conference responding to Abbott’s.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, D- Grand Prairie, said leaders must accept election results “when things don’t go your way.”

“If Gov. Abbott wants to talk about election integrity, he should start with this: When voters have spoken, respect the results,” Turner said.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Abbott addresses voting integrity while in Houston

    While the Texas governor's reported intention is to stop election fraud, he is being met with protest and accused of voter suppression.

  • Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation

    The U.S.-based branch of the Jesuits has unveiled ambitious plans for a “truth and reconciliation” initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Roman Catholic order. The Jesuits pledge to raise $100 million within five years with a broader goal of reaching $1 billion from an array of donors in pursuit of racial justice and racial healing. Partnering with the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States in the initiative is the GU272 Descendants Association, which represents the descendants of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana in 1838.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Contracted COVID So Early on That She ‘Couldn’t Even Get Tested’

    The Goop founder also responded to criticism that she’s promoting unscientific COVID-19 treatments

  • France's Sarkozy back in court, this time for illegal campaign financing

    Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Wednesday accused of financing his failed 2012 re-election campaign illegally, less than three weeks after being convicted of corruption and influence-peddling. Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's party, then known as the UMP, splurged nearly double the 22.5 million euros ($27 million) permitted under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, and then used a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost. In their indictment, the prosecutors acknowledge that their investigation had failed to prove Sarkozy either organised or was involved in the scheme, but argue that he benefited from it and must have been aware of it.

  • Senate Republicans advance bill that would reshape Bright Futures scholarship program

    Following a rewrite and uproar from dozens of students and parents, Senate Republicans on Tuesday advanced legislation that could reduce amounts covered under the state’s popular Bright Futures college scholarship program.

  • Michael Steele to GOP: ‘Rigging the system doesn’t get you the win’

    Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele takes a look at the voter suppression efforts underway by Republican state legislatures and urges Black Americans to remember “who gave you access to the ballot box, and who tried to take it away from you”

  • Newsom acknowledges recall is likely to qualify for the ballot as final signatures are turned in

    He vowed to not only beat the recall effort but to run for reelection in 2022, saying he expects that his administration's efforts to vaccinate Californians and rekindle a state economy flattened by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major success.

  • Eddie Glaude: Voter suppression is in this country’s DNA

    Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude says Republicans are “trying to play the Donald Trump playbook” by creating new voter suppression laws in key battleground states

  • Is the GOP’s focus on ‘cancel culture’ a winning strategy?

    Democrats may snicker at those who come to the defense of Dr. Seuss and The Muppets, but cultural issues could be an effective political message for Republicans.

  • Democrats want to renew the expired Violence Against Women Act, again. Here's what you need to know

    The bill has been in a legislative limbo since it expired over disputes from some Republican lawmakers.

  • ‘What is happening is inhumane’: 100,000 Cubans in limbo as U.S. visa backlog grows

    When María Sulay López arrived in the United States in 2014, she assumed her son in Cuba would quickly get a visa to join her. But almost seven years later, the breast cancer patient still doesn’t know when they will be together.

  • Donkey Forces Steer Away From Food With Powerful Back-Kicks

    An 800 kilogram steer was forced away from a trough by a much smaller but fiercely defensive donkey in Victoria, Australia on March 15.Sharon Timmermans filmed the video showing the miniature donkey launching a back-kick to rush ‘Wallace’ the Scottish highland cattle away from the donkey’s food. Sharon Timmermans said was funny to see the donkey tried to get rid of the massive cow.“I had to give big Wallace a brush to let him know he was still loved,” Timmermans said. Credit: Sharon Timmermans via Storyful

  • NC lawmakers push for rioters to face felony charges. So what is considered a riot?

    The bill could lead to sentences of up to 25 months in prison, per charge, for rioting.

  • More sunshine? Cawthorn, other NC lawmakers push for permanent time change

    “No more pointless clock adjustments,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn said.

  • Insight on what the Miami Dolphins are getting with their former Pro Bowl addition

    So what are the Dolphins getting with Benardrick McKinney, who figures to start alongside Jerome Baker at inside linebacker?

  • Amazon motivates warehouse staff with 'virtual pets' for packing items quickly

    Amazon warehouse workers are being rewarded with digital currency for packing items more quickly in an arcade-style game initiative that is being expanded across the company. Workers in the US can now compete in games which are controlled by packing orders for customers at a fast pace. A trial is ongoing in a UK warehouse. The games appear on screens at picking stations where workers store items that have been selected from the shelves by warehouse robots. The quicker employees move items around, the more digital currency they win from the game, The Information reported. Workers also win rewards for consecutive days joining a game. The currency, which is earned playing one of six games including PicksInSpace, Dragon Duel and MissionMaster, can be used to buy and look after virtual pets. The programme has been tested in one Amazon warehouse since 2017. Workers told The Information that their colleagues were afraid to play the games in case they injured themselves by working too quickly. One likened the initiative to a scene from Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker's dystopian television series. Another claimed that the games provided a distraction from the mundanity of the work. “It helps make the mind-numbing boredom of a 10-hour shift better,” they said. Amazon said that the games were voluntary and not tied to performance. A spokesman said: “Employees have told us they enjoy having the option to join in these workstation games, and we’re excited to be taking their feedback and expanding the program to even more buildings throughout our network. "Even with this expansion, the program remains completely optional for employees; they can switch in or out of different games depending on their preference, can play anonymously, or not play at all - the choice is theirs." Amazon did admit in December last year that it closely tracks workers in its fulfilment centres after five minutes or more of inactivity. It wrote in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren that it flags workers who spend five minutes or more without scanning an item in the warehouse to managers. Managers can track a packer's movements through a system that detects movements on sensors found on the devices packers use to scan items. The company also offers a different digital currency to the game programme named swag bucks, which are tied to performance. Workers can trade the virtual coins for Amazon branded items like rucksacks or headwear. Managers can give eSwag to employees who achieve or exceed packing targets.

  • Raiders free agency grades: Yannick Ngakoue provides monster steal on edge

    The Raiders checked off all the boxes with this move.

  • Minnesota Senate aims to curb Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers

    Minnesota Senate Republicans are aiming to curb the executive powers that have enabled Gov. Tim Walz to impose a mask mandate, change how businesses and schools operate and restrict social gatherings. A year after Walz first declared a state of peacetime emergency, allowing him to act quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP-controlled Senate voted 38-29 Monday on a proposal that would ...

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of House members are vaccinated.

  • Tennessee Titans agree to terms with former Browns OT Kendall Lamm

    The Titans will add an offensive tackle in Kendall Lamm.