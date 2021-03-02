Gov. Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement.’ Could COVID-19 order changes be coming?

Gov. Greg Abbott is headed to Lubbock Tuesday to make a “statewide announcement.”

It’s unclear what Abbott is announcing during the news conference at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, but the governor has recently hinted that his order requiring masks and other COVID-19 orders in Texas could soon be lifted.

During a news conference in Corpus Christi, Abbott was asked about the mask mandate.

“We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re going to be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon,” Abbott said.

Abbott will address business leaders in Lubbock during his announcement, according to a news release from his office.

Abbott issued an executive order in July requiring face coverings in public spaces to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are some exceptions, such as those under 10 years old and people with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Abbott has also issued executive orders related to business capacity. Most businesses in the state are able to operate with at least 75% of capacity, according to an October executive order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masks be worn in public settings, as they offer a barrier for respiratory droplets that could spread COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 1,637 confirmed cases of the virus and 59 fatalities. The state reported Monday that nearly 1.9 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Texas.