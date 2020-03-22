Gov. Andrew Cuomo has 40 years of government experience. He's facing his biggest test yet

ALBANY - Toward the end of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday at the state Capitol, he veered into how the growing crisis is affecting him personally.

His eyes welled up ever so slightly, a rarity for the tough-talking, self-described "Queens boy" who rides motorcycles and fixes muscle cars on the weekends.

But Cuomo knows this challenge is different than any other he has dealt with in nearly 40 years in and around state and federal governments; a career officially started at age 25 in 1982 as the campaign manager for his father, Mario, who went on to three terms as governor.

One of his three daughters, all in their 20s, was self-quarantined because of the novel coronavirus. His 88-year-old mother and former New York first lady, Matilda, is holed up in her Manhattan apartment. Cuomo himself is living in the cavernous governor's mansion a block from the state Capitol.

"I have not seen my daughter in over two weeks. It breaks my heart," Cuomo said softly.

"And then this concept of maybe I can't get next to her because of this virus. There is a distance between me and my daughter because of this virus. It saddens me to the core, and it frightens me to the core."

The fright is both personal and professional. Cuomo, 62, is staring down the largest outbreak of the coronavirus in the nation in New York, a place with the most dense population in the country.

Cuomo's experience, though, is unmatched by any governor in the U.S.; he's also currently the longest serving one. He has set up a war room within his suite of offices at the Capitol.

He urged the federal government to make more ventilators, sent the New York National Guard to the virus' hot spot in New Rochelle and scoffed at suggestions state lawmakers might stay home rather than continue the legislative session in Albany.

The Democratic governor's control of the situation has set up fights and some criticism from local leaders, but he has insisted that state government is in charge.

He has served as New York's commander in chief by wielding all the power of the state's massive government to close schools, malls, bars and restaurants, and at the same time he has taken on the role as its comforter in chief by preaching calm in the face of crisis.

"We will lose people, yes, like we lose people every year with the flu," he said Tuesday. "We are going be challenged and tested. There are going to be periods of chaos, yes. We have been through that before also."

A career built for crisis

Cuomo's aides and supporters said this challenge is what Cuomo is built for — that at his core, instilled by learning at his father's side, is the belief that people need an effective government at their time of most need.

"In his DNA is the notion that government matters," said Benjamin Lawsky, a former aide when Cuomo was attorney general from 2007 through 2010 and then when Cuomo took office as governor in 2011.

"A lot of time in life, people don’t want to be bothered with the government. But in a time of real crisis, everyone knows that government matters. The world sort of starts to align with his vision of what government is supposed to be about."

Supporters say that few politicians understand the levers of government like Cuomo does or have a better grasp of the consequences of government action or inaction. That savvy has garnered him praise from supporters — and scorn from foes — during his 10 years in office.

In 1998, when he was secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cuomo wrote a 55-page book titled, "HUD Disaster Recovery Guidebook." The subtitle was, "Promoting Recovery, Hope and a New Beginning."