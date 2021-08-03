  • Oops!
Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, created hostile work environment, New York attorney general finds

Kaelan Deese
·3 min read
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including "engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," according to the findings of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James.

James's report detailed that Cuomo retaliated against former employees who complained publicly about his conduct, noting that staff in his office were left intimated and fearful by a hostile work environment. The result of the inappropriate conduct created a hostile work environment for women, the report said.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said following the release of the report. "I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man, no matter how powerful, can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period."

The report found that both Cuomo and the Executive Chamber engaged in “retaliatory” behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” former employee Lindsey Boylan, who came forward with her allegations of harassment in December 2020.

ANDREW CUOMO USED CAMPAIGN FUNDS TO PAY ATTORNEY IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE, DISCLOSURE SHOWS

"We found all 11 women to be credible," investigators with James' office said of the alleged victims who reported misconduct about the governor, during a Tuesday news conference.

James said the work of her office concluded, adding that the next steps following the report are "up to the governor, and/or the assembly, and the general public." The New York Attorney General will not engage in any "criminal investigation with respect to the conduct of the governor," she added, noting that "any prosecutors or police departments can look at the evidence and determine if they want to take further action."

Last week, one of Cuomo's lead advisers said that there was a "transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review." In response, James said Tuesday that "there are attempts to undermine and to politicize this investigation," adding, "there were attacks on me as well as members of the team, which I find offensive."

While James said she would not respond to political questions such as calling for the governor's resignation, calls for Cuomo to resign did emerged shortly after the report was released, including from New York Rep. Elise Stefanik who signaled for President Joe Biden to "immediately call for Cuomo's resignation."

"No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately," Stefanik wrote in a statement, adding that Cuomo and staff who engaged in retaliatory behavior against the allegations "must be held to account."

Cuomo has denied all allegations and defended his position as governor, rebuking all calls for him to resign. Still, he has apologized for making some women feel uncomfortable.

“I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone,” Cuomo said in March.

The investigation began on March 1 after the Executive Chamber made a referral for James's office to appoint independent lawyers to investigate "allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor."

The Washington Examiner contacted Cuomo's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

