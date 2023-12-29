Gov. Andy Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth address. How to watch

Gov. Andy Beshear will discuss his policy agenda and reflect on past achievements in the annual State of the Commonwealth address at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort.

Kentucky lawmakers will gather to hear the governor on what will be the second day of the 2024 legislative session. Beshear, who was reelected in November, has already outlined some of his goals in the inauguration address he delivered on Dec. 12 and the two-year budget proposal he released six days later.

The governor said he supports raising salaries for public school teachers, building and repairing highways, and creating more jobs by investing in "mega projects."

Beshear also wants to further fund student transportation, amid issues with the busing system at Jefferson County Public Schools. His new budget proposal also calls for renovations to Kentucky's juvenile detention centers and a $500 million investment in the state's Clean Water Program.

“We will invest in our educators, continue building what were thought to be impossible infrastructure projects, and run high-speed internet to every home,” Beshear said in his latest inauguration address.

In his speech Wednesday evening, Beshear may tout some of his policy successes, such as the sports betting and medical marijuana legislation passed in both chambers of the General Assembly in 2023.

In his second term, Beshear will once again have to work with a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate. Beshear has said there are some policy agreements between Democrats and Republicans, and he is confident the two parties can pass bipartisan legislation in 2024. The Republican-led legislature does not have to bend to Beshear's will, as it overrode over a dozen of the governor's vetoes during the 2023 legislative session.

The State of the Commonwealth address will be televised live on KET. A livestream of the address will also be available on the Courier Journal website.

