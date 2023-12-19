Gov. Andy Beshear: It’s ‘OK with me’ if I don’t hold another elected office

Just a week into his second term as Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear says the only political job he’s concerned with is the one he has now.

Since winning re-election over Republican challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron last month by 5 percentage points, Beshear, 46, has increasingly become part of the national conversation in Democratic politics, both as a potential candidate for future office and the creator of a road map to victory that could be replicated elsewhere.

“It’s OK with me if this is my last political job,” Beshear said. “I’m at peace with that, if that’s what it’s going to be. I just want to do my very best each and every day. Being governor is an incredible job. I love being governor because I love this state. My only plans right now are to do the very best I can for our people and to try to finish raising my kids the best I can.”

The Hill has declared that Beshear’s “profile has skyrocketed nationally,” and Vanity Fair has reported that President Joe Biden’s campaign team is “intrigued” by the governor’s winning strategy and believes it “can be replicated nationally in 2024.”

In a one-on-one interview with the Herald-Leader Tuesday morning, Beshear did say he believes his win can be a road map for “anybody who not only wants to get elected, but wants to get things done.”

“People don’t wake up in the morning and think about Democrat or Republican, or Trump or Biden,” Beshear said. “They think about their job and the salary that they make. The roads that they’re driving. The school that they’re dropping their kids off. On their safety. And if we can focus on those things, they’re not red or blue.

“There’s an opportunity to truly show people that you care about them, about their biggest concerns and moving forward.”

Prior to his Nov. 7 victory, Beshear had committed to serving the full term, which ruled out a run for U.S. Senate in 2026, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s term runs out.

