Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear targets high gasoline prices by temporarily halting gas tax hike

The price of gas at a Marathon convenience store on Breckinridge Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. March 7, 2022

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is taking action to prevent a 2-cent-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax Kentuckians pay at the pump, which otherwise would be triggered by the recent rise in gas prices.

Gas costs just over 50% more in the commonwealth than it did a year ago, the governor said, with the average price hitting $4.31 per gallon as of May 31 compared to $2.85 about a year ago.

Beshear said his administration is instituting an emergency regulation Thursday to freeze Kentucky's state gas tax. Without that, the tax rate of 26 cents per gallon would jump to 28 cents per gallon on July 1 because of a quirk of state law.

"Under Kentucky statute, there is a formula whereby, when the average wholesale price of gas goes up a certain amount, the gas tax goes up as well," he explained.

That formula wasn't intended for a situation like this where there's such a rapid increase in prices, the governor said. It's hard to reduce gas prices through state government policy, but this is a step he can take to prevent an increase from happening because of the gas tax.

He estimates this will collectively save Kentuckians about $35.4 million at the pump from July through mid-January, which is how long his emergency regulation is set to last.

"And right now, with everybody having to drive to work and wanting to take their kids, rightfully, on vacation after two years of a pandemic, preventing an increase is an important thing," Beshear told The Courier Journal. "It's going to help our families get out and do more. It’s going to help them pay other bills.

"... Because I get that while the future of Kentucky is incredibly bright, with all the new investments and the new jobs, inflation is making the present very difficult on our families. And we want to do everything we can to help."

Two cents per gallon may not sound like a big savings, but Beshear said it adds up. It could mean someone can cover their co-pay for a prescription drug instead of spending that money on the higher gas tax, for example.

Early next year, Beshear indicated state legislators can decide if they want to make changes to the law concerning the gas tax and this built-in increase tied to rising gas prices when they hold their annual legislative session.

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kroger groundbreaking in Buckner, Kentucky, on May 18, 2022.

He also said he's sending a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron (a Republican who recently announced he'll run for governor next year) that asks for advice on whether Kentucky's government should declare a state of emergency that would trigger a price-gouging statute.

Doing that would allow Cameron's office investigate whether certain gas stations or companies are taking advantage of Kentuckians by improperly hiking their gas prices.

"Other states are exploring this. Some have even launched investigations," Beshear said. "But without that state of emergency, the price-gouging statute cannot be triggered."

He stressed that this is an "honest request for their analysis" at the attorney general's office about whether this course of action is warranted.

Beshear also intends to formally ask the Republican-run legislature next year to use surplus revenue in the state's general fund to make up for the anticipated impact this temporary freeze he's instituting on the state gas tax will have on transportation funding.

He estimates the rate freeze will reduce revenues by about $14 million for the state transportation budget and by a little less than that for county and local governments.

He stressed that this shouldn't hamper existing transportation projects at the state or local level in the meantime.

