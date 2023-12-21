Gov. Andy Beshear's budget proposal: Here's what it holds for Louisville

The Lincoln and Kennedy bridges in Louisville are two tolled crossings. Kentucky residents could get relief in the form of tax rebates under Gov. Andy Beshear's budget proposal.

FRANKFORT — The item is tucked away toward the back of the 60-page state budget proposal Gov. Andy Beshear provided to reporters earlier this week.

It doesn't have an eye-popping amount of money attached — in fact, an estimated total isn't even included in Beshear's plan — but it could be a big deal for Louisville residents: Commuters who frequently drive to Southern Indiana on the city's three tolled bridges could be looking at a one-time tax credit for their travels.

In order for that to happen, though, the governor's proposal would have to be included in the budget lawmakers ultimately approve during the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

The entry, under the subhead "Doing what is right," would "use one-time funds to underwrite a one-year nonrefundable tax credit for Kentuckians equal to the aggregate amount of tolls paid for use of the three Louisville/Jefferson County bridges during the calendar year 2024."

In an interview Tuesday at the Capitol, Beshear told The Courier Journal he included the item as "an opportunity if the General Assembly agrees to give some relief to our travelers who are going over and back, maybe even on a daily basis."

State legislators will put together the budget that eventually lands on Beshear's desk for approval. The 2024 General Assembly begins Jan. 2 and will last more than two months.

RiverLink tolls on the three bridges currently range from $2.52 to $5.04 for smaller passenger vehicles and rise as high as $12.57 to $15.09 for five-axle trucks, depending on whether the driver has a prepaid transponder.

You don't have to look far in Louisville to find someone who will complain about the RiverLink tolls set on the trio of crossings over the Ohio River — the Abraham Lincoln Bridge and John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge near downtown, and the Lewis and Clark Bridge in the East End. (The Sherman Minton Bridge and George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge are not tolled).

City officials have tried to take action before.

Securing funds for a new companion crossing to the Brent Spence Bridge from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati — without required tolls for drivers — was a signature accomplishment for Beshear during his first term, and one he frequently mentioned this year on the campaign trail. The announcement was met with cheers in the region in early 2022.

But then-Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took issue with the proposal — a new bridge in that area was clearly needed, he said that March, but approving that move without tolls while drivers continue to pay for the Ohio River Bridges Project, completed in Louisville in 2016, "raises an issue of equity."

Metro Council passed an ordinance later that month calling on Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to put federal infrastructure funding toward ending local tolls by paying off the Ohio River Bridges Project debt, though Beshear said he wasn't sure if such a move was eligible for that money and that those funds could be better suited for other projects in the city. But nothing has come from the ordinance since it was approved.

Beshear heard the criticism. He told The Courier Journal the budget item is "an attempt to treat, especially our Jefferson County folks, a little more fairly, given how we're building the Brent Spence Bridge."

Gov. Andy Beshear (left) and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg celebrate Greenberg's win in the mayoral election on Nov. 8, 2022. Beshear's budget proposal has Greenberg's support.

The Northern Kentucky project is being funded by federal grant money that was not available when the Ohio River Bridges Project was approved, he noted, but state officials "want to see how this works, that we can give relief just to our Kentuckians because I've been unable to convince Indiana to lower the tolls at a level that will still support it."

The Hoosier State has other tolled bridges, Beshear said, and Indiana government officials are also concerned about fairness.

"For me, I want them as low as possible," he said. "... I've looked into how we would potentially go about trying to pay them off early. It is more challenging from the way (the Ohio River Bridges Project) was financed, so this appears to be one of our best ways of providing that relief."

Beshear's budget proposal includes other items aimed at Jefferson County. It's "a transformational budget in how it will help Louisville," he said this week. And Mayor Craig Greenberg said he strongly supports the governor's "bold and responsible" plan.

"The proposal includes funding for several projects I requested, including funding for infrastructure and safety improvements in our downtown medical district, and investments in Riverport and Shawnee Park," Greenberg said in a statement. "I am particularly excited about the Governor’s focus on early education, which is a top priority of my Administration, and is key to improving educational outcomes, supporting working parents, and increasing workforce participation."

Here are other portions of the plan that may interest Louisville residents:

Student transportation

Transportation issues with Jefferson County Public Schools buses have been well-documented this year, with late arrivals and departures for students a frequent issue due to a bus driver shortage and a complicated new route system. The district recently told parents it cannot guarantee transportation for all students next school year.

Beshear's budget proposal calls for investing an additional $124.4 million in 2025-26 in student transportation to ensure pupil transportation for all school districts is funded, along with using unspent money in the state's Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding program to go toward student transportation this year.

Shawnee Park

Part of the Riverwalk Trail at Shawnee Park in western Louisville, bordering the Ohio River. June 26, 2023

Beshear's budget proposal includes a $7 million payment to Louisville Metro to go toward the proposed Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center in Shawnee Park in the city's West End.

Plans for the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center from architecture firm Luckett & Farley call for a nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in the park with a 3,000-square-foot rooftop garden. It would serve as a programming venue for Shawnee Park, with a classroom and outdoor space for kids on field trips.

Jefferson County Public Defender's Office

The budget proposal calls for an investment of $10.5 million each fiscal year for the state to take over operation of the Jefferson County Public Defender's Office, which offers legal aid to adults and juveniles who have been accused of crimes but are unable to afford an attorney. A merger between the local office and state was approved during the 2023 General Assembly. Beshear vetoed the bill in part over concerns it was retaliation for employees' efforts to unionize, but the legislature overrode him.

Juvenile detention centers

Two juvenile detention centers in Louisville would get key funding under the proposed budget.

The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center would be renovated if the proposal passes, with $13.4 million set aside for a project that has drawn attention in Frankfort for years. The Lyndon Detention Facility, meanwhile, is in line to land $4.5 million for renovations in the plan.

LOUMED

The Louisville Medical and Education District — also known as LOUMED — is in line to land $17 million in infrastructure improvements under the proposed budget.

LOUMED is a 22-block downtown area that includes Jefferson Community & Technical College, Norton Healthcare, University of Louisville Health Sciences Center and University of Louisville Health.

Louisville Riverport

Beshear's budget proposal includes $9 million for the city to "support riverport infrastructure."

Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing

A view of the front of the main house at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moreman Landing in south Louisville. March 17, 2021

If approved, $1.5 million would go toward expansion of Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, a historic home and 300-acre property along the Ohio River in southern Louisville.

Grand Lyric Theater

Beshear's budget would send $1.25 million to the Louisville Central Community Center to go toward the Grand Lyric Theater, a long-planned performing arts venue in the Russell complex.

Louisville Ballet

The budget calls for $1.5 million to be sent to the Louisville Ballet to support touring, community engagement performances and equipment costs.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

