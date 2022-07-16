Baker nominates Worcester County court clerk for juvenile judgeship

WORCESTER — The appointment of a new juvenile court judge for Worcester County is one step closer to becoming reality after Gov. Charlie Baker this week nominated Julie A. Lowre as associate justice of the juvenile court.

The county's juvenile court, the busiest in the state, has been operating with fewer judges for years, and justices assigned there have heavy caseloads, sometimes hearing among them 80 cases a day, officials have said.

Lowre, an assistant clerk magistrate with the Worcester County Juvenile Court since 2021, will be the subject of a hearing before the Governor's Council at 9:30 a.m. July 27, the next step in the confirmation process.

The news was welcomed by First Justice for the Worcester Juvenile Court Carol Erskine, who said she is hoping the appointment will help expedite cases where children in temporary living situations are moving toward permanent placement.

"Throughout the pandemic we've been hearing thousands of cases with just 5 judges," Erskine said. "We're grateful to the governor for nominating our assistant clerk and we look forward to the confirmation process."

Lowre began her legal career in 2003 at Testa, Hurwitz and Thibeault, LLP, where she worked as a trademark administrator after earning her bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University in 1997 and her Juris Doctor from the New England School of Law in 2003.

She later opened the Law Office of Julie A. Lowre and worked as a solo practitioner, practicing as a Committee for Public Counsel Services-certified attorney with a focus on child welfare, juvenile delinquency and child welfare appeals.

Lowre has volunteered as an appointee to the Walpole Finance Committee, as vice chair of the Walpole Personnel Board, chairperson of the Norfolk County Juvenile Court Bench-Bar Relations Committee and as a member of the Norfolk County Bar Advocates.

In Massachusetts, judges are appointed by the governor after being recommended by a Judicial Nominating Commission and vetted by the Joint Bar Association. A candidate is then nominated by the governor and subject to a hearing of the Governor's Council, where they can be confirmed with a majority vote.

Bill addresses lack of judges

The lack of judges for juvenile cases in Worcester County prompted State Sen. Michael O. Moore, D-Millbury, to file legislation adding a sixth judge, bringing the county total to five judges plus a circuit judge assigned to Worcester.

Baker signed the bill into law in July 2018, and a new judge was named shortly after that. But in almost no time, retirements left the sixth position unfilled.

Baker said he was pleased to nominate Lowre.

"Attorney Lowre’s many years of legal experience make her well-suited for this appointment," he said. "I am glad to submit her nomination to the Governor's Council for their advice and consent."

Ly. Gov. Karyn Polito of Shrewsbury, an area served by the court, serves as chair of the Governor's Council.

"If confirmed, this distinguished nominee would bring significant juvenile court experience to her new role,” Polito said. “I am confident that Attorney Lowre would serve as a fair and thoughtful member of the judiciary.”

The Juvenile Court Department is a statewide court with jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters involving children. The Juvenile Court's mission is to protect children from abuse and neglect, to strengthen families, to rehabilitate juveniles and to protect the public from delinquent and criminal behavior.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Gov. Baker nominates Worcester County court clerk for juvenile judgeship