Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron on personal income tax
Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron on personal income tax
Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron on personal income tax
The US retirement income system earned a C+ in the 15th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index.
New law allows lenders count 75% of estimated rental income from accessory dwelling units, or ADUs for purchase mortgage and 50% for to-be-built ADU for renovation mortgage.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Starting today, Twitch will start suspending and banning users who doxx and swat others outside of its own platform.
On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.
A Shiba Inu called Peanut Butter will be the first dog to take part in a Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon. The pooch will play through the NES game Gyromite.
WhatsApp will finally let you add two accounts to one device, as long as you have a second phone number or a phone that supports eSIM or dual/multiple SIMs.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed should 'wait, watch and see' how the economy evolves before making further moves on rates.
A look back at Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's romance timeline amid divorce news.
There are some things an AI chatbot can't reliably answer, like how to solve a problem in your relationship, which outfit looks best, advice on a problem you're facing or maybe a list of personal recommendations about which movies or shows to watch, among other things. For these types of questions, users today still turn to other people -- and online, that means using platforms like Reddit or Quora to get answers from other humans, not AI bots. Now, a mobile app called Superfy is looking to use AI to better connect its users to other people for answers to these types of questions in a new live chat social experience.
The IRS will test a free tax filing service in 2024 for a subset of lucky taxpayers in as many as 13 states, the agency announced today. Direct File, as the service is called, is a shot across the bows of TurboTax, H&R Block and other paid tax prep services, whose owners have resisted free and simple tax filing for decades. "This is a critical step forward for this innovative effort that will test the feasibility of providing taxpayers a new option to file their returns for free directly with the IRS," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a press release announcing the news.
Score a brand-new, top-of-the-line phone for a big fat nothing, and get it for only shipping costs with the Boost Mobile plan.
Microsoft’s Copilot AI has officially launched for Windows 11 devices. Here’s everything you need to know about enabling and disabling the feature suite.
The 2024 Nissan Leaf is now certified and eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made its public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loans to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
Eighty percent of Americans between 18 and 34 report they are struggling or merely surviving financially. But 72% believe they'll be thriving in five years.
If you’ve never applied for a personal loan before, you might have some questions about the process. Here’s how to apply for a personal loan, from start to finish.