Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron on private school vouchers
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange helmed by the infamous Winklevoss twins, just got hit with a lawsuit alleging that it defrauded investors. The suit was brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the same AG currently prosecuting former president Donald Trump.
On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
Homesickness seemed to be the motivation behind a "Survivor" exit, the second in just four episodes this season.
NordVPN just began an early Black Friday promotional deal that nets you two years of service for nearly 70 percent off. The sale ends on November 29.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Flanks, which has built an API for automated wealth services, secured $8 million in Series A capital to democratize access to wealth management across Europe. Scalapay co-founder Raffaele Terrone and Upvest co-founder and CEO Martin Kassing supported the round as angel investors. The Barcelona-based company was founded in 2019 by software engineers Joaquim de la Cruz and Sergi Lao and private banking executive Álvaro Morales.
Yahoo Life asked several experts for their take on where the next pandemic could come from. Here’s what they said.
Here’s what to know about assigned risk pools, how they work, and how to improve your driving record to obtain cheaper coverage down the line.
The Georgetown coach has received an onslaught of support from the women's basketball community
LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm that is keen on the financial and healthcare sectors, plans to raise $1 billion for a new fund targeting businesses in “global growth markets,” including Africa. The Emerging Consumer Fund IV is set to hold a final close in February next year having already secured the backing of several institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and World Bank’s IFC, which have committed $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Other Fund IV limited partners (LPs) include U.S.-based financial services company Prudential Financials and Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group, which have made multi-fund investments of $500 million and $200 million, respectively.
Today, ScyllaDB, a startup developing database tech for high-throughput, low-latency workloads, announced that it raised $43 million in a funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from AB Private Credit Investors, AllianceBernstein, TLV partners, Magma Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures. The new cash will be put toward "accelerating" ScyllaDB's momentum and expanding the size of its 168-person team, according to co-founder and CEO Dor Laor. ScyllaDB is what's known as a NoSQL database, which -- unlike the relational databases once dominant in the enterprise -- provides mechanisms for data storage and retrieval that don't rely on a "tabular relations" model.
Arjun Thyagarajan and Raghav Lal, the co-founders of fintech startup Solid, are pushing back on Series B investor FTV Capital, which filed a lawsuit against the company to get its $61 million investment back. At the time private equity firm FTV invested in 2022, Solid was also offering cryptocurrency products. FTV Capital’s suit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery and made public on October 2, claims, among other things, that Thyagarajan and Lal “lied to FTV concerning the company’s revenues, customer churn, and business generally and further deceived FTV.”
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, said he isn't going to fight for a long time and did not completely rule out retirement during a podcast appearance.