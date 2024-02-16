Gov. Beshear against House Bill 255, which would relax child labor laws
Why parents are banding together — and why they're so concerned about social media.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Condos usually make great starter homes, but here's what to consider when deciding between a condo vs. a single-family house.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
According to The Wall Street Journal, retail giant Walmart is in talks to acquire budget TV maker Vizio. This would make them a direct competitor against Amazon’s Fire TV line and Roku devices.
DuckDuckGo is introducing end-to-end encrypted syncing and backups across devices.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
A 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 3-door hatchback, the cheapest new Toyota of its day, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
With misinterpretations of HIPAA starting with just its name, misunderstandings of what the law actually does greatly impact our ability to recognize how the kinds of data do and don't fall under its scope. That’s especially true as a growing number of consumer tech devices and services gather troves of information related to our health.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.
How to tell if you've got a harmless wound or an infection like cat scratch fever.
One thing is certain ahead of another closely watched inflation reading Tuesday: Political actors will likely focus on any changes in food prices.