Gov. Beshear gives update in wake of tornado
Kentucky's governor said at least 70 may have died in the state and the toll was climbing after tornadoes and severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Dec. 11)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that a tornado outbreak in the state has already led to 80 reported casualties. That number is reportedly expected to rise as authorities continue their search and recovery.
The governor announced a fund has been set up to help families in western Kentucky to help pay for funeral expenses and rebuilding.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (Reuters) -At least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the U.S. Midwest and South, demolishing homes, levelling businesses and setting off a scramble to find survivors beneath the rubble, officials said Saturday. The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. "It's very likely going to be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky."
Houses and buildings in the town of Mayfield in western Kentucky were destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the area on Friday, December 10, the National Weather Service said.The service in Paducah said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to at least Beaver Dam in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage.Gov Andy Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead in what he called “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."Footage posted to Instagram shows the destruction in Mayfield on Saturday. Credit: @uhhuhherrr via Storyful
The death toll from the storms that ravaged six states is expected to exceed 75.
Multiple fire and rescue crews respond to what authorities said was a ‘mass casualty incident’
Tornados laid waste to the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 10, causing fatalities and widespread destruction.Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear told WKLY News that at least 50 people were believed dead after a severe tornado ripped through western Kentucky, on Friday.During a press conference in the early hours of December 11, Beshear said the devastating storm was “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”He said multiple tornadoes touched down, with the primary tornado “on the ground continuously for over 200 miles.”“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties,” he said, adding: “The city of Mayfield has been devastated.”More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky, according to the governor. A state of emergency was in place before midnight and the national guard was deployed.Aerial footage filmed by state senator Whitney Westerfield on December 11 shows the damage caused to downtown Mayfield and its courthouse. Credit: Whitney Westerfield via Storyful
