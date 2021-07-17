Gov. Beshear made nearly $2 million available through grants to fight violence against women

Jul. 17—On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced applications for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program will be available August 2.

According to a press release, VAWA STOP formula grant funds may be used to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies, and victim services throughout Kentucky in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stealing, and/or dating violence.

According to Beshear, significant funding is required to stop these crimes against women. "With this grant funding, we will be able to take another step forward on our journey to make Kentucky a safer place for all of our families," he said in a press release.

Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Woman, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Funding priority is given to victim advocacy services, prosecution, law enforcement, courts, and discretionary programs.

Any funds received should be used for projects which serve or focus on adults and youth who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. However, the press release states, support may also be given to complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under.

State agencies, local units of government, and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for these funds.

"This federal grant funding application furthers my administration's commitment of providing direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes as they walk the path toward healing and recovering," said Beshear.

"Let's work together to end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking once and for all," Beshear said.

Applications must be submitted no later than 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 15. New applicants are strongly encouraged to establish a user account and familiarize themselves with the system well in advance of the due date.

According to the press release, assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacted grants management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.

All applications must be submitted online through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Electronic Grants Management System, Intelligrants 10.0 (IGX) at https://kyjusticegms.com/Login2.aspx?APPTHEME=KYJPS.