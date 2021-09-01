Gov. Beshear: Multistate human trafficking sting rescues 21 victims, nets 46 arrests

Sep. 1—FRANKFORT — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Operation United Front — a multistate human trafficking sting carried out Aug. 26 by 29 agencies across Kentucky — rescued 21 victims, including two minors, and yielded 46 arrests.

The 12-state human trafficking operation, led by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol, is believed to be the first multistate operation of its kind.

Kentucky had the most arrests and rescues of all the states involved in the sting.

According to a release, Kentucky conducted four trafficking operations simultaneously in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, McCracken County and Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) organized and led the commonwealth's effort.

"Operation United Front is a great example of creating a better and safer Kentucky, one that is free of this hideous crime," Beshear said in a statement. "Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies and organizations involved for rescuing these victims and holding these heinous offenders accountable. Unfortunately, this crime is occurring in every county, in every community across the commonwealth, but we will keep fighting to make life better and safer for all Kentuckians, especially our children."

Officials in participating states rescued a total of 59 victims, providing needed medical services to 41, and arrested 102 suspects across the country in connection with human trafficking.

Each state conducted its own operation simultaneously, while sharing information with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Prior to the operation, Missouri offered training and information about how to conduct these operations to participating states.

"Operation United Front was a success because of the hard work and dedication of all law enforcement professionals working together," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. "This sends a message to human traffickers across the country that their actions will not be tolerated. We will be vigilant in finding those who prey upon our most vulnerable, especially our children. While we as law enforcement are responsible for investigating the cases and arresting the individuals involved, there is a whole other dynamic to these cases and that is the care provided by the victim services community."

In addition to KSP, several Kentucky agencies supported the commonwealth's efforts in Operation United Front contributing to the overall success.

Additional organizations provided victim support services including medical, housing, food and other needed services.

"The unique part of Operation United Front is that we utilized a victim-centered approach," says Detective Rugina Lunce, KSP Human Trafficking Task Force Coordinator. "All agencies involved worked together to provide victims with the help they need to become survivors with a chance for a fresh start."

The Kentucky Office of Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations and Human Trafficking Investigation Unit led the operation in McCracken County and supported operations in Warren County.

"We know that human trafficking transcends county and state lines, and multistate efforts like Operation United Front are essential to addressing the human trafficking crisis in our communities," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "Every arrest made leads to one less trafficker on our streets and sends a message that we will not allow any person to exploit another through labor and sex trafficking. I'm incredibly grateful for the collaboration and for the partnerships exhibited throughout this operation, and I extend my sincere thanks to law enforcement across Kentucky who worked tirelessly to carry out Operation United Front."

Beshear also reminded Kentuckians of the legal duty to report suspicions of children involved in the commercial sex trade to DCBS at 1-877-KYSAFE1 and to local law enforcement.

Other concerns about possible trafficking activities should be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.