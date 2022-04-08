Gov. Beshear's latest vetoes: GOP income tax cut and measure to limit public assistance

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed two priority bills of the Republican supermajority — one cutting the state income tax rate and the other significantly tightening rules for public assistance benefits.

Republicans in both the House and Senate have the votes to override the vetoes from the Democratic governor and have already done so several times this year.

Both House Bill 8, which cuts and could eventually phase out the state income tax, and House Bill 7, which adds multiple new rules to benefit programs such as Medicaid and food stamps, passed with overwhelming majorities.

Here's a look at each measure:

Cutting the state income tax

House Bill 8 would lower the individual income tax rate from 5% to 4% next year, while setting up a series of triggers involving budget surpluses and the state’s rainy day fund to reduce that rate incrementally in future years until it is eventually eliminated.

The bill would also end the state sales tax exemption for more than a dozen services and add new fees on electric vehicles, though a fiscal note for the bill still projected it would decrease tax revenue by nearly $1.1 billion over the biennium.

In his veto statement, Beshear wrote that HB 8 “imposes new taxes that weaken public safety, harm vital industries, undermine economic development incentives, and threaten Kentucky’s future economic security.”

According to Beshear, among the new taxes on “35 different services and industries” would be taxes on criminal background checks, which he called “an essential public safety tool to protect our children” that would harm summer camps and youth sports.

Beshear also criticized new taxes on conferences and events that he said would hurt the tourism industry, as well as new taxes on hybrid and electric vehicles “at a time when Kentucky is poised to become a world leader in manufacturing those vehicles and their batteries.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered the State of the Commonwealth Address at the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2022.

The governor added that HB 8 would put at risk up to $413 million of incentive packages for more than 207 economic development projects under the Kentucky Business Investment Program.

“The General Assembly should be supporting Kentucky’s growing industries and events that promote the Commonwealth, not targeting them with tax increases,” Beshear wrote.

Beshear also asserted that HB 8 would violate the constitution by allowing public service companies like railroads, airlines and utilities to assess the value of their own property in certain cases.

As for the tax cuts, Beshear said HB 8 “threatens Kentucky’s economic future,” citing the large tax cuts implemented in Kansas in 2012 that harmed its economy before having to be rolled back five years later.

“The General Assembly should learn from Kansas’s mistakes,” Beshear wrote. “Instead, House Bill 8 repeats them.”

Beshear also criticized the process by which HB 8 passed into law, as its final version was revealed to members just hours before it was passed, writing that doing so “without public scrutiny ensures that only lobbyists and special interest groups can have their voices heard.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky issued a statement blasting Beshear’s veto.

"With the highest inflation rate since 1982, Kentucky Republicans led the charge in cutting the income tax rate to deliver relief to Kentucky workers and families. Andy Beshear vetoed that relief," stated RPK spokesman Sean Southard. "At a time when Kentuckians are facing historic inflation and the state coffers are brimming with money, Andy Beshear believes your money belongs to him. Kentucky Republicans believe your money belongs to you."

Limiting public benefits

In vetoing HB 7, Beshear said "it will hurt Kentuckians by threatening access to health care and making it harder for those in need to access crucial benefits."

"This bill will hurt our families, seniors, children and those with disabilities and it will disproportionately affect the regions of the commonwealth that lack access to health care, food, child care and other assistance," Beshear said in a veto message.

Further, it would hurt grocers, hospitals, physicians and many other entities that provide services funded through public benefits, he said.

HB 7 adds new layers of rules to Kentucky's public benefit programs, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. It won final passage despite fierce opposition from advocacy groups and individuals who argue it would force many people off benefits who are entitled to them.

House Republican leaders who sponsored the bill, including Speaker Pro Tem David Meade and House Speaker David Osborne, argued HB 7 is needed to reduce fraud and encourage people to move off public aid into jobs and self-sufficiency.

But advocates say many people who receive state aid already work in low-paying jobs but simply don't make enough money for basics such as food and health care.

They also questioned the estimated cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to set up additional systems to verify information and approve and monitor people who receive benefits.

Beshear, in vetoing HB 7, said it contained no funds for the enormous effort involved in setting up such systems and hiring employees to staff them.

"An agency is under no obligation to carry out an unfunded mandate," he said.

The bill was openly opposed by about 200 individuals and groups including Kentucky Voices for Health, Kentucky Youth Advocates and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky,

Beshear has called HB 7 "cruel" and said it would "decimate" the state's safety net for poor Kentuckians.

Reach Deborah Yetter at dyetter@courier-journal.com. Find her on Twitter at @d_yetter.

