Gov. Bill Lee appoints new members to UT Board of Trustees, campus advisory councils

Gov. Bill Lee has nominated two people for the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. Shanea McKinney of Shelby County and David Watson of Hamilton County will join the UT Board, pending their approval by the Tennessee legislature.

“Tennessee’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure our state continues to thrive,” Lee said in a statement. “I commend their leadership and willingness to serve.”

McKinney and Watson will be filling the vacancies left by Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson and Kim White, who was recently hired as the UT Chattanooga’s vice chancellor for development and alumni affairs and executive director of the University of Chattanooga Foundation.

McKinney is the senior advisor of product management for Cigna. She received her doctor of pharmacy degree from the UT Health Science Center. She's currently a member of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy and chairs the Downtown Mobility Authority of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Watson is a third-generation Tennessean who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UT Knoxville in 1973. He co-founded and co-owns Mountain View Auto Group in Chattanooga.

“We are looking forward to having Shanea McKinney and David Watson join our Board," UT Board of Trustees Chair John Compton said in an email to Knox News. "Both bring diverse backgrounds and relevant experiences to help our board boldly face our future opportunities.”

Lee also appointed two new members to the UT Knoxville Advisory Council: Tomi Robb and John Tickle.

UT College of Law alumnae Robb is an Equal Justice Works fellow at the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services. Her two-year project in the fellowship will provide coordinated, wraparound legal intervention and social services to low-income families.

Tickle is president and owner of Strongwell Corporation headquartered in Bristol, Virginia. He graduated from UT with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1965. In 2016, the UT Board of Trustees voted to name the College of Engineering for Tickle.

Lee appointed several other community members to UT System Advisory Councils. Fred Decosimo will join the UT Chattanooga Advisory Council, Josh Wayman will join the UT Health Science Center Advisory Council, and Art Sparks and Julia Wells will join the UT Martin Advisory Council.

The 12-member UT Board of Trustees governs the statewide higher education system. Its made up of one ex officio member, who is the Commissioner of Agriculture for the state of Tennessee, 10 members appointed by the governor and one nonvoting student member appointed by the board.

The advisory boards for the UT System campuses recommend campus-level plans and budgets to UT System President Randy Boyd. Each board includes five public members appointed by the governor, one faculty member appointed by the campus' faculty senate and one student member appointed by the advisory board.

