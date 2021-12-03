Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 17 people, introduces new review for school zone drug offenses

Gov. Bill Lee, seen here in September at the state Capitol, issued clemency to 17 people on Thursday.

Gov. Bill Lee granted executive clemency to 17 people on Thursday, exonerating a Grundy County man who served 12 years for a murder he didn't commit and granting parole eligibility to a Rutherford County woman incarcerated for killing her alleged sex abuser.

“This is a very important and serious issue that has taken a tremendous amount of work, a lot of people to come together for what we think is a just and right process,” Lee told reporters.

The clemency decisions are a first for Lee, who in 2020 loosened criteria to qualify for a governor’s review. Those receiving clemency praised Lee's action and attorneys said the moves were a hopeful sign but more must be done for others seeking relief.

Lee's tweaks to the process, part of the governor's push for broader criminal justice reforms, were welcomed by local defense attorneys at the time.

Attorneys said the process of applying for a Board of Parole consideration, which determined whether a case could be sent to the governor, was burdensome. Few applications reached the desk of former Gov. Bill Haslam, who said in 2019 he should have staggered clemency decisions through his eight years in office. Haslam encouraged Lee to do the same.

Lee declined to answer whether he plans to grant more clemency requests during the remainder of his first term.

"This is a good start, and after several years, it's great to see Governor Lee finally get around to exercising his clemency power, rather than just talking about exercising it," Nashville-based attorney Daniel Horwitz, who has two clients seeking clemency and has been critical of the clemency review process, said by email Thursday.

"This round of grants does virtually nothing for anyone who is actually incarcerated, though; Tennessee's clemency process remains fundamentally broken; and the Lee Administration's ongoing refusal to adhere to its own clemency protocols — paired with its failure to communicate honestly about its intentions regarding clemency — remains deeply frustrating," said Horwitz, who led a lawsuit against the parole board for not following new regulations.

Lee issued one full exoneration to Adam Braseel, a Grundy County man who spent 12 years in prison for a murder the state now acknowledges he did not commit. The Tennessee Board of Parole voted unanimously in June 2020 to recommend exoneration following a seven-hour hearing laying out the evidence in the case.

Braseel was convicted of murdering 60-year-old Malcolm Burrows in 2006, though no physical evidence tied him to the crime. Braseel was convicted based on shoddy eyewitness accounts. In 2019, new fingerprint evidence suggested another man, now deceased, was responsible for Burrows' death.

Adam Braseel addresses the Tennessee Board of Parole during his exoneration hearing, held by videoconferencing on June 24, 2020. "I’ve been through a lot, and I didn’t know if I would ever be justly free and here before you today," Braseel said. "It’s not happened exactly the way I hoped for it to happen, but we’re here and I got this awesome opportunity, and I'm thankful for it."

"Adam is a faithful and kind human," Alex Little, Braseel's attorney, said in an emailed statement. "He and his family wholly deserve this act of justice, which wouldn’t have happened without the countless people in his corner fighting for more than 15 years to clear his name. We are grateful for each of them. While Adam’s wrongful conviction demonstrates the ways our criminal justice system can get things wrong, it is encouraging that the system finally got it right. This exoneration is a hopeful sign that justice can prevail even when facing the longest odds."

In addition to Braseel’s exoneration, Lee issued 13 pardons to people who are no longer incarcerated.

“All 17 of these men and women have followed a successful pathway to rehabilitation," Lee's chief counsel Lang Wiseman said.

Lee issued three commutations to immediate parole eligibility, a sentence reduction for three people who are still incarcerated.

One commutation was granted to Mindy Dodd, a woman who has been incarcerated for 20 years in the shooting death of her then-husband and former stepfather, who she alleged sexually abused her through her childhood and married her after she became pregnant at age 18. Dodd's nephew, who shot and killed his uncle, said Dodd gave him the gun.

In January 2020, the Tennessee parole board unanimously voted to recommend her sentence be commuted to immediate parole eligibility.

Following the vote, Nashville-based advocacy group Free Hearts mounted a public campaign to lobby Lee to go a step further and commute her sentence to time served and allow for her immediate release.

Alexandra Chambers, a founding member of Free Hearts, said the clemency news was emotional, "surprising, exciting and hopeful."

Some thought a decision on the clemency recommendation might not come until the very end of Lee's term. Chambers applauded Dodd for her fight for freedom as an incarcerated survivor of sexual abuse.

"As a survivor of that abuse and violence, even incarcerated, she really fought and advocated for herself over those years," Chambers said. "She essentially got herself that parole hearing. She got that unanimous recommendation. There was something very moving about what she's accomplished and done as a survivor on her behalf.

Another woman, Zenobia Dobson, was granted clemency after a years-long fight for a pardon for property theft and other misdemeanors. After her conviction, Dobson became a dedicated community activist. In 2015, her son Zaevion was fatally shot, leading her to establish a foundation in his name to help children in underserved communities.

"I got the call today from Governor Lee," Dobson said. "He told me that he was so proud of me. Not just because I'm Zaevion's mother but because I took all of the steps to turn my life around and receive this pardon. I told him that today I'm celebrating my sobriety."

Zenobia Dobson holds the ESPY award her son Zaevion Dobson won posthumously in her North Knoxville home, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. It has been five years since Zaevion was shot while shielding two teenage girls from gunfire.

Meanwhile, the governor announced Thursday a new clemency process for people who were convicted of drug offenses in school zones before September 2020.

Prior to 2020 legislation, drug offenses committed within 1,000 feet of a school, library, park, day-care center or recreational center were subject to harsh mandatory minimum sentences for even first-time drug offenses.

The Tennessee General Assembly in 2020 reduced the school zone radius to 500 feet and required the mandatory sentencing enhancements only be used when children were actually exposed during the offense.

According to data released by Lee's office, 335 people are currently incarcerated for "drug-free school zone offenses" and are eligible to have their case reviewed under the new process.

The clemency decisions by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday are a first for him during his first term as governor. He is seen here in September during a memorial for the late state Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark.

Lee's clemency action

The governor can issue three types of executive clemency.

Exoneration: The governor finds that an applicant did not commit the crime for which he or she was convicted.

Pardon: The governor issues an official statement of forgiveness of an offense. According to the governor's office, pardons are "typically granted to an applicant who completed his or her sentence more than five years ago and who has demonstrated good cause for forgiveness."

Commutation: A reduction in an person's sentence.

The clemency grants from Lee on Thursday are:

Adam Braseel of Grundy County – Executive Action: Exoneration

Brandon Benson of Anderson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Nathaniel Boyd of Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Relerford Brown of Fentress County – Executive Action: Pardon

Charles Diffie of South Carolina – Executive Action: Pardon

Zenobia Dobson of Knox County – Executive Action: Pardon

Michael Graham of Perry County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tina Jackson of Haywood County – Executive Action: Pardon

Eugene Lee of Florida – Executive Action: Pardon

Quantel Lindsey of Georgia – Executive Action: Pardon

Jasbir Mann of Massachusetts – Executive Action: Pardon

Kevin Nunley of Bedford County – Executive Action: Pardon

Charles Sanderfur of Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kenney Simpson of Sullivan County – Executive Action: Pardon

Mindy Dodd of Rutherford County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jamie Grimes of Davidson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Charles Hall of Shelby County – Executive Action: Commutation to parole eligibility upon completing certain programming

Reporter Angela Dennis in Knoxville contributed to this report.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 17 people, introduces new review for school zone drug offenses