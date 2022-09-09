Gov. Bill Lee takes aim at 'convenient plea deals' after week of violence in Memphis

Gov. Bill Lee visited his state’s second-largest metro area Friday morning, following a week of violence that left Memphians angry, scared and looking for answers.

Flanked by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, Lee praised Memphis-area law enforcement officers for their work before taking aim at "convenient plea deals," calling for more cops on the streets and promoting supervision of recently incarcerated individuals.

“We have made serious steps in the last three years to create an environment in the state where people can live and worship and play and work in a community where there is not a cloud of violence and lawlessness over them,” he said. “I know that people of Memphis. They won't accept this and they shouldn't accept it. And it shouldn't define this city.”

MEMPHIS SHOOTING SPREE: Ezekiel Kelly, teen linked to four deaths during shooting spree, ordered held without bond

ELIZA FLETCHER: 'Running is privilege and running for Liza is also a privilege': Hundreds 'finish Liza's run' for Eliza Fletcher

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks at the 2022 MMBC Continuum Economic Development Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

The governor’s visit comes two days after police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly went on a cross-town shooting spree that left four dead and three injured and one week after Memphis teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped during an early-morning run. Her body was found Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Lee advocated for stiffer penalties for violent offenders and said it was “time to have a conversation about plea deals,” citing Kelly as an example. Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the felony and reckless endangerment after a 2020 shooting that left two injured.

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charges and was sentenced to three years in prison but was released after serving 11 months.

“Plea deals have real consequences, and they are preventable. And those consequences were on full display Wednesday night,” Lee said. “Plea deals cannot come at the cost of justice.”

Story continues

Lee declined to directly endorse the truth-in-sentencing laws touted by many in his own party and by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, instead saying multiple strategies would be needed to lower recidivism and crime rates.

The governor touted legislation passed under his tenure requiring all those leaving prison to have mandatory supervision and spoke about the need to intervene early and prevent juvenile offenders from becoming adult offenders.

“The vast majority of people in prison are going to get out. Regardless of sentencing, the vast majority of people are going to get out,” he said. “The way that we work to rehabilitate them before they get out has a significant impact on whether or not they will repeat.”

VIOLENCE IN MEMPHIS: Memphis is tired, but now is not the time for rest or resignation | Beifuss

MEMPHIS SHOOTING SPREE VICTIMS: Big-hearted friend, West Memphis nurse, among 4 dead

He cited programming in anger management, parenting and personal responsibility as strategies for reducing both juvenile and adult rates of reoffending.

The governor also said he wanted to see more cops on the street across the state, more funding for police departments and continued recruitment of police officers from outside Tennessee.

Lee also acknowledged it would take community involvement well beyond law enforcement to keep the events of the past week from becoming commonplace but said Memphis had a spirit of hope and resilience.

He referenced the hundreds of people who gathered before dawn Friday to finish the route Fletcher had been running Sept. 2 before her abduction.

“That is the spirit of hope of this city of Memphis… the spirit of hope that Memphis is known for," he said. "I think it can be an inspiration to the country. I think it can be an inspiration for us to move forward."

Corinne S Kennedy covers healthcare and economic development for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Gov. Bill Lee on plea deals, more police after violence in Memphis