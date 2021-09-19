  • Oops!
Gov. Bill Lee urges 'full transparency' from feds as Tennessee receives 415 Afghan refugees

Natalie Allison, Nashville Tennessean
Tennessee is set to receive at least 415 Afghan refugees in the coming weeks, while Gov. Bill Lee — who says he supports the resettlement of American allies from Afghanistan — is calling on the White House to provide detailed information on who will be arriving.

In a Wednesday email from the U.S. Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance Program, obtained by The Tennessean, federal officials gave the Lee administration and refugee resettlement partners an estimate of the number of evacuees expected to arrive, noting that figure is expected to grow.

Those initial projections show Nashville receiving the vast majority of those individuals — 350 — while Memphis is set to receive 25 and Knoxville and Chattanooga 20 Afghan refugees each. Individuals arriving through the federal program will be served by private local resettlement agencies.

Lee's office confirmed Friday it had received limited information earlier in the week from President Joe Biden's administration about plans to resettle Afghan around the country.

"Significant details are still outstanding, and as I’ve said before, the federal government owes Tennesseans full transparency into their plan and vetting process," Lee said in a statement in response to questions from The Tennessean.

Governor Bill Lee made an announcement, issuing an executive order requiring schools to allow parents to exempt their children from mask mandates at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

The governor, who faced criticism by some conservatives after his decision in late 2019 to continue to accept refugees in Tennessee, in recent weeks was initially reticent to say he would welcome additional refugees. Lee later clarified to reporters he wanted to assist American allies fleeing Afghanistan.

“The situation in Afghanistan is horrific, and we must bring Americans home safely and support allies who have fought alongside U.S. troops," Lee said Friday.

"Whether it’s persecuted Christians or interpreters who served with our troops, Tennesseans have the right to know exactly who is being settled where. While we await more information from the federal government, we are in direct communication with our congressional delegation, members of the General Assembly and local officials.”

While Tennessee is set to receive significantly more than neighboring states of Mississippi and Alabama, which have been assigned 10 Afghan refugees each, other surrounding states like Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri are each accepting around 1,100.

Feds: Afghan refugees resettled in Tennessee expected to grow

In the email from Lawrence Bartlett, director of the federal government's refugee resettlement program, he explained the Office of Refugee Admissions would evaluate cities' capacities to receive additional evacuees.

"Throughout the program period, participating local resettlement agencies will continue to assess the capacity of the community to receive these individuals and will consult with key stakeholders," Bartlett wrote, saying the list of stakeholders includes local government, public health, social services, education and safety officials.

The city-by-city breakdown of 415 refugees amounts to "initial numbers and are subject to change based on programmatic needs," which officials "expect to continue to increase," Bartlett wrote.

The timeline is still unclear for when individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan will arrive in Tennessee, though the Diocese of Nashville told The Tennessean they're anticipating Afghan allies will begin arriving in Nashville in the coming weeks.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Tuesday announced that Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment have partnered to welcome 225 Afghan refugees to the city.

"America is a nation of immigrants, and Nashville will always be a welcoming city," Cooper tweeted.

The Associated Press first reported estimated totals for how many Afghan evacuees are being sent to each state.

News of the Biden administration's plans to resettle Afghan refugees has been mixed among Republican leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who reiterated he wants to "halt illegal immigration" and limit who can enter the United States, last month referred to Afghanistan as a "unique situation" and said America should now help those who risked their lives to assist U.S. forces there.

"Our nation should do everything it can to assist legitimate and authentic political refugees from Afghanistan in finding new places to call home," McNally said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, meanwhile, said he did not favor accepting Afghan refugees.

Reach Natalie Allison at nallison@tennessean.com. Follow her on Twitter at @natalie_allison.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Gov. Lee wants 'transparency' from Biden on Afghan refugees

