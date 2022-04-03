Gov. Bill Lee's school funding plan advances even as it faces tough scrutiny from lawmakers

A key Senate committee advanced Gov. Bill Lee's legislative overhaul of Tennessee's school funding formula Wednesday, despite making substantial changes to the legislation.

The legislation, which cleared its first hurdle in the General Assembly a day earlier, introduces a new student-based funding formula, dubbed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.

TISA would allocate more than $9 billion in state and local funds toward education, including $1.8 billion for students with specific needs, such as those living in concentrated poverty or students with disabilities.

Though the legislation made major advances in the legislature this week, clearing two hurdles, it saw some of its first major revisions from lawmakers, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn faced some of the toughest questions to date.

Five amendments to the bill were approved by members of the Senate Education Committee Wednesday, including provisions to grant the State Board of Education more authority in defining what "unique learning needs" should receive extra funding and removing charter students from the group of student subgroups that will be granted additional funding.

Both changes could hint at compromises the Lee administration has made with lawmakers and other stakeholder groups who have raised concerns about the additional funding allocated to charter school students and how 10 unique learning needs, known as weights, will be determined.

State will still bear the brunt of additional charter school costs

Funding for charter schools would now come entirely from the state, rather than through a combination of state and local funds under one of the amendments.

The change doesn't decrease the amount of money appropriated for charter schools.

The bill's sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said the change was in response to feedback and concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, during a special legislative session in October.

"We had feedback from some of our local stakeholders that were concerned about having that appropriation in a weight which makes it part of the base," Johnson explained in response to a question.

"In theory, if we, as a General Assembly, at some point wish to change that amount of money, it could have implications throughout the rest of the formula. And so by being in the direct funding component, if we want to put more money in there we can and it doesn't alter the rest of the formula."

But charter proponents, including the Tennessee Charter School Center, have argued the weighted funding allocation is necessary to make up for the inadequate funding the publicly funded but privately run schools receive across the state.

"Although Tennessee’s public charter schools are serving thousands of public school students, they do not have access to any local funding for school buildings and facilities like traditional schools do," Elizabeth Fiveash, chief policy officer for the center, said in a statement Wednesday. "Without adequate facilities funding, charter schools are forced to use operating dollars for facilities rather than devoting that funding for teachers and students."

Efforts to strengthen charter schools' ability to expand and have access to facilities have largely stalled in the legislature this year, with a bill that would allow charter schools to bypass local school boards now unlikely to advance this year.

Commissioner faces tough questions

Schwinn faced few questions from senators Wednesday — she already addressed members of the Senate education and finance committees during a joint hearing last week. But she did answer several from Sen. Joey Hensely, R-Hohenwald, including how the state came up with the $6,860 base per-student amount and how the state could guarantee money allocated for individual students are spent on that student.

"Let's say that there are 500 students at a school. We now know how much funding is generated for each of those students. So as a parent, you have that information, as a school, you know the aggregate of those students and certainly at a district level," Schwinn said.

Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn present a proposed new school funding formula called Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement at Tennessee state Capitol during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The commissioner fielded more pointed questioning on Tuesday in the House K-12 subcommittee, particularly from Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

The subcommittee also heard public testimony on the bill. David Connor, executive director of the Tennessee County Services Association, said he wanted to address lawmakers about concerns from the county and metro governments TCSA represents.

Connor said he wasn’t taking a pro or con position, but he hoped lawmakers would proceed with caution when considering such a major overhaul.

Connor said there are concerns some existing Basic Education Program problems aren’t addressed in the new TISA formula, including pathways to get real raises to teachers and guarding against “monetizing” students by incentivizing schools to overidentify children with certain needs.

"If you look at the BEP, one of the biggest complaints from the local government side is we don't feel like it funds all the positions. Depending on the year, there are 10,000 or 11,000 positions outside of the BEP that local school systems fund,” Connor said. “It takes a huge amount of money to cover all of those positions, and that's not entirely getting resolved under this.

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, in 2019.

Clemmons on Tuesday pushed Schwinn on whether local governments will be stuck with a higher bill at the end of the day, which Schwinn has denied.

"It seems like the biggest argument for passage of this is this is going to delay the inevitable, but the inevitable could be avoided if we could spend some time addressing the fundamental problems,” Clemmons said.

But Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, the chair of the Senate Education Commission who was previously skeptical of the proposed formula and the legislation's timeline, praised it Wednesday.

"Over these eight weeks, in a great deal of discussion [and] dialogue, not only amongst ourselves, with the department and with our LEAs, I feel well satisfied that we have done well and put together a really solid plan," he said. "So I think we have done our due diligence."

Meghan Mangrum covers education for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee.

Melissa Brown covers state government and politics.

