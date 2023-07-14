Gov. Brian Kemp touts work of anti-gang unit, talks local law enforcement challenges

FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp signs HB 88, the Coleman-Baker Act, at the Athens-Clarke county courthouse in downtown Athens on Friday. The bill allows families of homicide victims to request law enforcement agencies to review cold cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday touted the work of his gang prosecution unit, as well as a crime suppression unit and a gang unit with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"In my opinion, we have not had a better state, local, federal partnership ... in regards to law enforcement in a long time," Kemp said.

According to numbers from the governor's office, statewide the Crime Suppression Unit conducted:

51,556 vehicle stops

41,968 warnings

33,746 citations

2,049 custodial arrests

1,159 DUIs

Kemp also highlighted the indictment of 16 members of the Outcast Motorcycle gang in Bryan County, outside Savannah, this month. In the year since the gang prosecution unit launched, they have indicted more than 80 gang members, Kemp said, while the GBI gang unit investigated 446 gang-related cases across 100 counties, charging 170 people.

The goal of state law enforcement efforts was targeted enforcement to supplement local law enforcement. Asked about retention of local officers, with many communities facing gaps, Kemp pointed to increased pay for state employees while shortages of local law enforcement officers would be up to municipalities.

"I think it's incumbent on the city councils and the county commissioners and the taxpayers of those communities to look at their salary structure and retention rates and, you know, budget accordingly," Kemp said. "That's what we've done in state government. But that's more of a local control issue for the local governments."

Kemp also noted that the state has nearly 1,000 free training slots at technical colleges for law enforcement to help expand the workforce.

The governor acknowledge that the statewide crime suppression efforts are extraordinary.

"This is not necessarily what we're supposed to be doing in state government," he said. "But it's something that's a priority of mine. It's something that I felt like our taxpayers deserve. We're spending a lot of money helping augment local police with crime suppression efforts."

Asked about increasing the training or quality of law enforcement officers in light of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office having 24 deputies arrested over two years, Kemp again said that retention and recruitment are up to local agencies.

"I'm not ... trying to put any pressure on them. They have a lot of tough decisions to make," Kemp said. "But I just know from a state perspective, public safety in our state constitution is one of my No. 1 priorities and duties that I need to fulfill."

