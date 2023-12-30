Gov. Burgum issues emergency declaration for North Dakota in wake of ice storm

Dec. 29—BISMARCK — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an emergency declaration for

widespread damage to utility infrastructure caused by a severe winter ice storm.

The three-day storm from Dec. 25-27

prompted the National Weather Service to issue its first ice storm warning in the state since 2016

and left more than 20,000 North Dakotans without power.

The declaration made Friday, Dec. 29, came ahead of Burgum's planned request for a presidential disaster declaration, a news release from his office said.

If granted, a presidential disaster declaration would unlock federal funds to help pay for emergency response costs and infrastructure repairs.

The freezing rain coated trees, roads, water systems and electrical poles and lines with ice, and high winds that followed brought down more than 1,400 power poles statewide, the governor's office said.

A good share of those downed lines belong to Cass County Electric Cooperative, which serves all or part of 10 counties in southeast North Dakota.

Paul Matthys, vice president of member and energy services, said the worst damage occurred on the west end of that system, where approximately 2,800 members were still without power as of Friday morning, he said.

Power to all substations has been restored, but there are still around 600 broken power poles on the ground.

"We're finding new areas of damage every day," Matthys said.

In each case, line crews must repair broken lines, dispose of broken poles, dig and set new poles and cross arms, amounting to a rebuild and cleanup at the same time.

"Obviously, the sun is a welcome sight to help melt that ice still existing on the poles and wires and trees. As far as digging the poles into the ground, with very little frost, that hasn't been a big challenge as it normally is in the winter," Matthys said.

About 30 Cass County Electric linemen are joined by more than 70 others from additional cooperatives in the field. Crews are working from about 6 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. every day throughout the weekend and through New Year's Day, if needed, he said.

Even so, some customers will likely remain without power into next week.

In addition to restoring power, a primary focus is keeping line workers safe.

If members have concerns or questions, they should not approach line crews in the field but should call Cass County Electric Cooperative, Matthys said.

They should also stay away from downed power lines and tree branches near those lines.

Burgum expressed thanks to line workers, first responders and others working to restore power and keep people safe.

"Our state agencies continue to support local response efforts as we prepare to seek a federal disaster declaration and assistance," he said.