Gov. Cooper appoints new Superior Court judge following retirement of Phyllis Gorham

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Ricardo Jensen to serve as a Superior Court judge in Judicial District 5, comprised of New Hanover and Pender counties, on Friday.

Following the retirement of Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham on Jan. 1, Jensen will fill a vacancy on the Superior Court bench.

“Ricardo Jenson brings years of legal experience to the bench and I’m grateful for his willingness to step up and serve the state of North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said in a news release. “I am confident he will continue to serve the New Hanover and Pender County communities with distinction in this new role.”

Jensen currently serves as an assistant public defender for New Hanover and Pender counties. Previously, he has served as a senior trial attorney on the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission and as an assistant public defender in Florida's 20th Circuit.

Jensen is a graduate of Southern Virginia University where he received a Bachelor of Arts. He received his Juris Doctor from the Ave Maria School of Law.

