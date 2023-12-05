Gov. Cox wants 35,000 starter homes built within the next 5 years. Here’s how he wants to do it

Gov. Spencer Cox explains portions of the proposal as he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, center, meet with Deseret News reporters and editors to discuss the state budget proposal at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed an ambitious plan to address housing affordability and build healthy families in the state as he unveiled his annual budget recommendations Tuesday.

Standing against the backdrop of a master-planned neighborhood in West Haven, Cox, joined by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Planning and Budget Director Sophia DiCaro, presented a proposal for the state to build 35,000 starter homes in the next five years, catalyzed by what Cox calls the Utah First Homes program.

This initiative would seek to ease Utah’s housing crisis, which Cox calls the greatest threat to the state’s long-term prosperity, and forms the core of Cox’s budget recommendation for fiscal year 2025.

“Here’s the big one,” Cox said Monday, in a preview of the budget with the Deseret News. “What’s the greatest threat to prosperity? The price of housing.”

That helped form the theme of this year’s budget, which is titled “Utah Home.” The operating and capital budget totals $29.5 billion and is without the surplus of past years. Its contents focus on three areas — people, growth and good governance, the governor said and hits familiar topics in education, water use related to growth, and infrastructure.

Cox’s housing proposal would allocate $150 million to five areas of investment, including an additional $50 million for the First-time Homebuyer Assistance Program launched last year that subsidizes the purchase of newly built starter homes.

Another $75 million would go toward a state infrastructure bank that would provide low-interest loans for the construction of public water, sewer and roadway infrastructure to support housing on the state’s nearly 200,000 latent lots.

The Utah First Homes portion of the budget also recommends a state-funded boost to Utah’s rural “sweat equity” programs directed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The programs allow prospective homeowners to volunteer their labor to help construct their homes in exchange for lower monthly payments. Cox proposes an additional $5 million for the rural sweat equity programs and $10 million to expand it to urban areas as well.

The remaining two housing recommendations are $5 million for statewide implementation of community land trusts, which decrease home prices by allowing full ownership of the building with a small monthly lease for the land, and another $5 million for a starter home innovation fund to incentivize the development of design and permitting solutions to Utah’s affordable housing shortage.

“We want starter home communities again in our state and believe that we can actually make this happen,” Cox told the Deseret News Monday.

Cox said he recognizes his vision for housing in the state will require a coordinated push from city and county governments as well as buy-in from the home-building industry, and Utah’s Legislature.

That’s why Cox’s housing initiative will be paired with the creation of a new position within his office, that of housing innovation adviser — a full-time state employee tasked with engaging stakeholders on all sides to advance a comprehensive housing strategy for Utah. It’s a similar strategy to the state’s effort to help the homeless population by having a state director coordinate between the state and cities. A proposal for additional money for those programs was released Monday.

Cox reached out to both the Utah League of Cities and Towns and homebuilders for a list of preferred candidates for the job. Only one name appeared from both camps, he said: former state Rep. Steve Waldrip.

These new duties begin Tuesday for Waldrip, who made affordable housing a priority during his two terms as a state lawmaker from 2019 to 2023 and is a partner with the Rocky Mountain Homes Fund, a first-of-its-kind nonprofit that puts lower income families on a path to home ownership.

“Homeownership is the key to the American dream,” Cox said during his meeting with the Deseret News. “It’s the key to future prosperity, it’s the key to social capital, to giving back to our communities, to involvement, to feeling like you have a stake in what is happening in your community.”

Cox said he worries if state leaders aren’t intentional about preserving what makes the state a welcoming place for families, it will quickly cease to be so for the next generation. Add to that the near certainty now of a return of the Olympics to Utah in 10 years and there’s a sense of urgency to invest in the future, plan for growth and ensure responsive governance.

“I believe that’s how we keep our kids and grandkids here,” Cox said. “I believe that’s how we save the next generation. I believe that’s how we keep the the American Dream alive in Utah. And I believe if we come together we can actually do this.”

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson sit down with Deseret News reporters and editors to discuss the state budget proposal at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.