Gov. Cuomo declares gun violence in New York a "disaster emergency"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) issued an executive order Tuesday declaring gun violence a disaster emergency as part of a new strategy to curb gun-related crime in New York.

Why it matters: The strategy, which treats gun violence as a public health crisis, will allow the state to expedite money and resources to communities and implement short- and long-term solutions to confront the issue, Cuomo's office said.

Details: The executive order also requires police departments to share incident-level data on gun violence, with the data being used to track emerging "gun violence hotspots."

Cuomo also announced the creation of a new police gun-trafficking unit to address the surge of "illegal guns that come into New York from states with weak gun safety laws."

About "74% of crime guns used in criminal activity across the state were purchased out of state," Cuomo's office said.

What he's saying: "We're building New York back better than ever before, but part of rebuilding is addressing the systemic injustices that were exposed by COVID," Cuomo said in the announcement.

"If you look at the recent numbers, more people are now dying from gun violence and crime than COVID — this is a national problem, but someone has to step up and address this problem because our future depends on it," he added.

The big picture: Cuomo's announcement comes less than a month after President Biden launched new nationwide initiatives to tackle gun violence.

Biden has called gun violence in the U.S. an "epidemic" and "international embarrassment."

