🌱 Gov. Cuomo Nursing Home Deaths + NYPD Union Sues Former Boss

Rain and drizzle; cooler. High: 53 Low: 48.

Police released footage on Wednesday of an unidentified man scrawling swastikas on the doors of the Minskoff Theater near Broadway, home to The Lion King. The incident took place in late February, but police are still on the lookout for the suspect. (New York City Patch) The NYPD sergeants union is suing their former head, Ed Mullins, for $1 million which they allege he stole from them over his two-decade-long tenure. Mullins had been arrested on related charges in February. (New York City Patch) An audit released by New York State's Comptroller confirms a long-held belief that former Governor Andrew Cuomo underreported the number of deaths in nursing homes during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, by over 4,000. The comptroller's audit finds the revelations 'disturbing.' (New York City Patch) New plain-clothed NYPD units aimed at gun violence prevention hit the streets earlier this week, after receiving a 7-day training. Patch learned that roughly 20% of officers who applied to join the 'elite' unit were disqualified due either to a record of misconduct, disciplinary history, or other related factors. (New York City Patch) A Brooklyn man who stabbed a police officer in the back in 2020, claiming to be motivated by "Islamic extremism," is facing 30 years in prison after pleading guilty this week, according to prosecutors. (New York City Patch)

Westfield Partners with Sing for Hope to Bring One-of-a-Kind Piano to the Oculus at World Trade Center (12 p.m.)

CHEWDAISM: A Taste of Jewish Montreal, at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, 15 West 16th Street. (7 p.m.)

DJ D-Nice Partners with LVMH on the Last Live ‘Club Quarantine’ Virtual Performance Celebration (7 p.m.)

Future x Sounds presents: Sounds of Philly, at Nublu, 151 Loisaida Avenue (8:30 p.m.)

This new sex shop in Brooklyn has been causing a frenzy among neighbors–some of whom appreciate being able to shop locally, and others who think it's too close to a school. (New York City Patch)

The famous Upper West Side deli and grocery store Zabar's just released a $500 sweater. (New York City Patch)

Meet the Yeshiva University basketball player hoping to make it to the big leagues. (New York City Patch)

