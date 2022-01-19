Gov. Dan McKee seeking $150 million for programs to fight climate change

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee is proposing to spend more than $150 million in state and federal funds on a series of initiatives to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Rhode Island.

The money would go toward upgrading ports to support the development of offshore wind energy, expanding the state’s network of electric vehicle charging stations, and reducing the costs of installing electric heat pumps in homes and businesses.

The governor would also dedicate annual funding to the council of state agencies charged with developing policies to meet the goals of the Act on Climate, the landmark measure signed into law last year by McKee that requires Rhode Island to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The governor announced the proposals Wednesday on the eve of the release of his fiscal 2023 budget plan. Nearly the entirety of the funding for the climate programs – about $145 million in all – would come from the federal government, either through Rhode Island’s share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act or the state’s allocation from President Biden’s infrastructure package.

The only piece that would be paid for by Rhode Islanders – the money for the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council – would be revenue-neutral. McKee would abolish an incentive paid to National Grid for administering energy-efficiency programs and use the money to fund the climate council, which is expected to take on a bigger role as efforts to wean the state off fossil fuels pick up.

Also as part of his budget, McKee is proposing a $38-million green bond issue that includes $24 million for climate programs — from helping cities and towns prepare for sea level rise and other impacts, to funding clean energy programs, to conserving forests that act as repositories of carbon. The bond issue would go before voters in the November elections.

McKee said the investments would build on a foundation of clean energy innovation in Rhode Island. The state became home to the first offshore wind farm in America five years ago with the completion of the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm, and developers are planning the installation of hundreds more turbines in the waters around southern New England.

“The budget will fund a series of proposals that will not only reduce harmful greenhouse gases and build more resilient communities, but it will also invigorate our economy by creating good-paying jobs,” the governor said at a media briefing in the State House Wednesday afternoon.

The proposal includes:

$60 million in ARPA funds for the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown. The money would be used for dredging, pier construction and the preparation of 34 acres as cargo laydown space for companies developing offshore wind farms.

$35 million in ARPA funds for the South Quay Marine Terminal in East Providence. Funding will support the first phase of a plan to turn the site on the Providence River into a shipping hub for the offshore wind industry.

$37 million in ARPA funds for the creation of an electric heat pump incentive program by the state Office of Energy Resources. The money would be used to defray the costs of high-efficiency heat pumps that could replace gas or oil heating systems in homes and small businesses. Preference would be given to urban and marginalized communities that have disproportionately suffered the effects of pollution.

$23 million in federal infrastructure funds to install more EV charging stations.

$6 million annually to the state climate council to fund planning and policy development as part of the efforts to meet the goals of the Act on Climate. The governor is also directing the council to form an environmental justice committee.

Terrence Gray, acting director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

At the briefing, the governor's administration also released more details on a plan to speed up more than 100 road and bridge projects valued at $2.1 billion with help from the federal infrastructure bill. The plan is aimed at improving safety but it will also be in line with the state's larger climate strategy, said Peter Alviti, director of the Department of Transportation. Many of the 105 projects on the list will help to cut emissions by incorporating bike path improvements and pedestrian walkways.

Terrence Gray, acting director of the Department of Environmental Management, described the investments in climate programs proposed by McKee as "unprecedented."

The creation of a dedicated funding stream for the climate council is especially important, said Gray, who chairs the group. Now that the Act on Climate is in place, the council's work is picking up, with an update to the state's 2016 greenhouse gas reduction plan due by the end of the year.

"It is a very aggressive and historic piece of legislation and it's going to drive us to become a leader in responding to climate change," he said. "And these investments will really give us the tools to make that happen."

