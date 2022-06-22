Gov. Dan McKee signs off on $515-million Providence pension bailout

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday signed legislation allowing the City of Providence to issue a $515-million pension obligation bond in hopes of alleviating its hefty unfunded liability.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether he had any reservations about the bond given current economic conditions and a recent decision by Springfield, Massachusetts, to shelve its plan for $775 million in pension obligation bonds as interest rates rise and the stock market shakes.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, who has been an ardent advocate for the plan since last year, received approval from the Senate last week and the House earlier this month. The City Council has also green-lighted the proposal, as have voters, who gave it the go-ahead in a citywide referendum about two weeks ago. However, only about 4% of registered voters showed up to the polls.

Gov. Dan McKee

The mayor is aiming to address the city's more than $1.2-billion unfunded liability and has described the bond as its only viable option. He recently managed to win the support of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who had been reluctant at first, though Magaziner was not happy that all of his recommended guardrails were not adopted.

Earlier this year: Mayor Elorza floats $500-million pension obligation bond, smaller than last year's pitch

Mark Patinkin: Providence pension bailout is rooted in city's history as a 'candy store'

Instead, the city adopted some, such as a call option, so the bond might be able to be refinanced at a lower rate later, and a maximum 25-year term.

It remains unclear when the city will issue the bond. The Providence Journal has reached out to Elorza's office for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence pension obligation bond signed by Gov. McKee