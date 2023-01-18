Gov. Dan McKee, in State of the State address, promises sales tax cut, school aid boost

Gov. Dan McKee enters the House chamber to deliver his State of the State address Tuesday night.

PROVIDENCE – In his second primetime State of the State address, Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday named housing affordability, better schools and tax relief as the cornerstones of his agenda for addressing some of the biggest problems bedeviling Rhode Islanders – along with potholes.

"Rhode Island has momentum – I never get tired of saying that," Democrat McKee told his audience of state luminaries, packed elbow-to-elbow into the House chamber.

"But what I’m most excited about – even more than the progress we’ve made – is the potential that’s still out there for us to reach," he said in an advance text of his speech.

Speaking in a folksy tone that at one point included a "fictional story" said to have been told by a Hall of Fame basketball coach and fable about a painter always waiting for the "perfect" sunrise, McKee made few big promises to the progressive left. The exception: "Common-sense gun safety legislation":

"Send a bill to my desk that bans the sale of assault-style weapons. I’m ready to sign that bill into law." (This promise drew a standing ovation from legislative Democrats.)

A few other highlights:

● On tax relief, he promised several cutbacks, including a cut in Rhode Island's 7% sales tax, something he termed "long-overdue relief."

● On education, McKee – a fervent charter-school advocate during his reign as the mayor of Cumberland – promised to seek a major increase in state aid for Rhode Island's traditional public schools, and not just the troubled Providence school system that the state took over in 2019.

With details to come in the 2023-24 budget he will propose to lawmakers on Thursday, McKee promised to seek a $57-million state aid boost for schools, plus $4 million for a longtime McKee favorite: "out-of-school learning programs," which hark back to one of his proudest efforts as a mayor, though it is not yet fully clear what this money would fund.

Freshman state Sen. Victoria Gu listens to Gov. Dan McKee's State of the State address with other representatives Tuesday night.

McKee also used his much-anticipated annual speech to talk about potholes.

"Potholes are a problem, and we all know that they exist," he said at one point.

"That’s why I’m putting on my former municipal leader hat and proposing that we launch a new matching grant program to help our cities and towns repair local roads."

On McKee's centerpiece proposal, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said: "I think the overall majority of members on both sides of the aisle in both chambers support a reduction in the sales tax act...You asked me why it didn't get a rousing round of support. Like I said, I think people were probably expecting, in my opinion, a bigger reduction than .15 percent."

Delivering the GOP response, Sen. Jessica de la Cruz agreed, but went further. With a $610-million surplus, she called for an immediate reduction in the 7% sales tax to 5%, along with a direct refund to taxpayers. She also reiterated the oft-heard GOP talking point: school choice.

"Whether it's transforming to an all-public charter school district, expanding existing charter schools, or creating Educational Savings Accounts for private school enrollment, there are solutions," she said.

A closer look at what McKee had to say to state dignitaries and a television audience on Tuesday night:

TAXES

In his speech, McKee outlined around $100 million worth of tax cuts he plans to propose in his 2023-24 budget.

The headline proposal is a 0.15-percentage-point cut in the state sales tax rate that would save customers a potential $35 million the first year. The cut would lower Rhode Island's sales tax rate from 7% – tied with Mississippi, Tennessee and Indiana for the second highest rate in the nation – to 6.85%.

That rate would still be higher than the 6.25% Massachusetts rate McKee has said he aspires to and that Rhode Island can achieve "if we continue to have discipline in our budgets."

Two of the tax cuts highlighted in McKee's speech seem ripped from the 2022 campaign, when rising gasoline and energy prices dominated political ads from coast to coast.

Despite the fact that Rhode Island is set to lose out on $40 million a year through the court-ordered end of truck tolls, McKee is proposing to forgo a scheduled 3-cent-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax. Freezing the gas tax at its current rate will save drivers and cost state coffers an estimated $25 million per year, he said.

He also wants to offer Rhode Island utility ratepayers – including residential and business customers – $35 million in gross receipts tax rebates on their energy bills this year.

"Rhode Islanders are still dealing with rising prices at the grocery store, on utility bills and at the gas pump," he said. "Gas prices are falling but not fast enough."

Shekarchi was unconvinced about the wisdom of the proposed gas tax freeze, telling reporters: "It is tough to do a 3% freeze when we're losing truck tolls at the same time."

Gov. Dan McKee waves to familiar faces in the upper balcony of the House as he parades out with others after his State of the State address Tuesday night.

EDUCATION

McKee laid out several problems he promised to tackle, including the after-effects of the pandemic.

For example: "Overall public-school enrollment has declined by about 5,700 students" since the onset of the pandemic. Instead of reducing aid to the communities that lost students, he said, "the state budget [for the last three years] has held communities harmless for student enrollment changes during the pandemic."

That means it continued to pay the schools as if the missing students were still there.

If the state went back to the regular funding formula, McKee said R.I.'s public schools would lose approximately $30 million.

Siding with Senate leaders, McKee said: "It is time for us to make a targeted modification to the funding formula... to improve outcomes and support students with greater needs."

The state aid formula currently disburses close to $950 million to the cities and towns. McKee promised to seek an additional $57 million for "K-12 education," $4 million for his "out-of-school learning programs" and to "fully fund our multilingual learners and high-cost special education (students)."

Within the first 100 days of his first four-year term, McKee promised: "We will be outlining a plan to reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030."

HOUSING

McKee devoted a large part of his speech to housing affordability, saying: "Our economic future depends on creating room for population growth and upon providing cost-accessible homes to our workforce."

But he did not spell out any specific goals beyond "building a capable Department of Housing" with a new director yet to be named, getting about $90 million in already available construction dollars into the hands of developers and funneling more money into efforts to set the homeless "on a pathway to housing."

"Let’s work together to set and over time, achieve meaningful but realistic goals for housing production and affordability," McKee said. "I know we can do it – and we will. I don’t believe there is one community in our state that doesn’t want to see this happen."

At McKee's request, lawmakers included $250 million in federal pandemic aid on housing programs in this year's budget. Much of it remains unspent, and his first secretary of housing resigned last week.

He is expected to name a replacement shortly.

A return to normal?

The speech marked a post-pandemic return to a packed House chamber and shout-outs to special guests.

McKee opened the speech welcoming Afghan refugee Amin Faqiry, a combat interpreter who with the help of Jonathan Dator, a volunteer who works at Providence College, was able to come to the United States in 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

"To Jonathan and Amir – who are both with us here tonight – on behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I want to thank you for being an example of the best of our state," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: McKee State of the State promises sales tax cut, school aid increase