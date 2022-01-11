Gov. DeSantis appoints Jack Schlechter to serve as county judge for Okaloosa

FORT WALTON BEACH — Jack Schlechter, a veteran attorney with experience in both criminal and civil law, has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Okaloosa County's next county judge.

Schlechter, 37, beat out three other finalists vying to replace Judge Patricia Grinsted, who retired Dec. 31.

The new judicial appointee will join Jim Ward and Angela Mason as Okaloosa County's county judges, presiding over civil and misdemeanor criminal cases. Ward was elected to his seat in 2004 and Mason was appointed in 2018 to replace the retiring T. Patterson Maney, who now serves as a state representative.

Jack Schlechter

Securing a seat on the bench has been "a career goal" that became a reality the fourth time he applied for consideration, Schlechter said.

He served for nearly a decade as a prosecutor with the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office prior to joining the Fort Walton Beach firm of Anchors & Gordon in 2019, in part, to pad his résumé.

"The county judge docket has both criminal and civil cases. One reason I left the State Attorney's Office was to gain civil experience," Schlechter said. "The goal was still to become a judge, for sure, with civil experience to better prepare myself."

DeSantis chose Schlechter over local Magistrate Wanda Morgan, defense attorney Laresa Dudley and civil law attorney Jennifer Copus.

Schlechter acknowledged that he "has big shoes to fill" in stepping in to replace Grinsted, who was appointed to the bench April 27, 2004, by then-Gov. Jeb Bush.

Mason called Grinsted a trusted confidant whose absence from the Okaloosa County Courthouse is already being felt.

"Her not being here has left a void," Mason said. "She's been such a great mentor for me. Now I go to knock on her door and just think 'Oh man!' "

Grinsted, a 1979 graduate of the Florida State University College of Law, announced her retirement last August. Her departure comes in the midst of a term that would have expired in 2024. Schlechter will be obliged to seek election that year to retain his seat on the bench.

In a letter to DeSantis stating her intention to step down, Grinsted said she had enjoyed serving the citizens of Okaloosa County more than she could say, but added "I feel it's time to move into the next stage of my life."

Schlechter graduated in 2009 from the Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville and was hired by then-State Attorney Bill Eddins as an assistant state attorney in Walton County.

He later moved to Okaloosa County and was moved to the special prosecutions division after disbarred attorney Harvey Tipler, who had been convicted of racketeering charges, hatched a plan to kill Russ Edgar, the lawyer who had prosecuted him.

He and Mason worked closely together prosecuting major cases. Both said they anticipate the past relationship will serve them well as Schlechter embarks on his judicial career.

"I think all of the candidates for the job would have been a welcome addition," Mason said. "Jack and I will have a good synergy, having previously worked together. We'll be able to make sure the county court continues running smoothly and efficiently."

