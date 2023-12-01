Gov. DeSantis appoints St. Lucie County sheriff's Lt. Keith Pearson sheriff; Mascara retires

Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly retired late Friday afternoon, according to a news release for Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

"Today Gov. Ron DeSantis was notified of Sheriff Ken Mascara's retirement effective close of business on Dec. 1, 2023," the release reads.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara in 2023

The governor appointed Lt. Keith Pearson sheriff "to ensure law enforcement operations continue without delay."

Pearson has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, and has an associate degree in criminal justice from Indian River State College.

He is the recipient of the United States Department of Justice Distinguished Service Medal and the United States Southern District Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly retires; Gov. DeSantis appoints new sheriff