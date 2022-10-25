Gov. DeSantis, Crist tackle critical race theory and more during Florida governor debate
Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Congressman Charlie Crist made their arguments on many controversial topics including critical race theory and abortion.
It’s Monday, Oct. 24. Election Day is two weeks away. Early voting in Florida begins today, and the one and only debate between the leading candidates for governor happens tonight in Fort Pierce.
Dominion Voting CEO John Poulos offered a point-by-point argument against the election-fraud disinformation pushed by the former president.
At least three run-ins have been documented at a Maricopa County drop box during early voting.
The Colorado Republican has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.
"I'm going to serve eight years as governor of Arizona," Lake said in response to an inquiry about whether she'd serve out a full term in office.
Georgia continues to shatter voter turnout records despite a voting law the Biden administration likened to Jim Crow, prompting an election official to ask for an apology.
Donald Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege over Mar-a-Lago documents, but continues to assert executive privilege covers three records.
A new poll indicates that Democrats have a slight lead over Republicans in the Michigan and Pennsylvania gubernatorial races but the results are too close to call in Wisconsin.
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a judge's order requiring Senator Lindsey Graham to testify to a grand jury in Georgia in a criminal investigation into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully tried to overturn 2020 election results in the state. Thomas put the case on hold pending further action either from the justice or the full Supreme Court on a request by Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and Trump ally, to halt the order for testimony.
When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled. Like the former president, they have been unhappy with the changes unfolding around them. Crime and sprawl from Houston, the big city next door, have been spilling over into their once bucolic towns. (“Build a wall,” Nehls likes to say, and make Houston pay.) The county in recent years has become one of the nation’s most diverse, where the
Three days ago, we thought we might be about to learn what Sen. Lindsay Graham knew about the Trump campaign’s effort to overturn Georgia’s presidential election in 2020. Graham, who was one of Trump’s biggest supporters in the Senate, fought a subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lost, setting up a situation where the senator from South Carolina would have to tell the truth or plead the fifth under oath before a grand jury.
Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister will introduce a number of symbolic cultural milestones - including him becoming the first non-white British prime minister.
The White House delivered a statement to Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on Monday asserting that President Biden had been referring to the Inflation Reduction Act when he claimed during a recent interview that student loan forgiveness had "passed" Congress by a "vote or two."
Beresford Hodge - PA ImagesLONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the el
The district attorney’s presentation was cued up on the courtroom screens. The room was packed. Then the sheriff resigned.
The crowd reveled in Trump's sick idea to bully members of the press into revealing their sources
Former President Donald Trump purchased his Boeing 757 personal plane in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) holds a 6-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new CNN poll released Monday. The poll found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next month’s election, while 45 percent of those respondents support Oz. Following…
Having being confirmed as prime minister on Monday, Rishi Sunak is the political equivalent of Henry VIII’s next wife: believing, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he will succeed where so many others have come a cropper. Ominously, some of his colleagues are already sharpening the axe in readiness for another execution.