Gov. DeSantis directs some flags lowered in SLC Monday in honor of Trooper Zachary Fink

ST. LUCIE COUNTY− To honor the memory of Trooper Zachary Fink and his service to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed some flags in the county be lowered to half-staff Monday.

On Feb. 2, Fink, 26, was killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect on I-95. He and a semi crashed; the truck driver, Arsenio Mas, 55, of Homestead, also died.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

"Trooper Fink died a hero while protecting his community from danger," DeSantis wrote in his directive. "Trooper Fink served the State of Florida as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for three years. He leaves behind his parents and high school sweetheart, to whom he recently proposed. He lived a life of service and will be remembered for his passion to make his community a safer place." DeSantis directed that flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the St. Lucie County Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in Port St. Lucie; the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce; and the City Hall of Port St. Lucie, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Feb. 12.

Fink will be memorialized during a service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given during the memorial service, which is open to the public.

Reports: Gripping account of efforts to save FHP Trooper, truck driver after crash in SLC

Trooper crash: Wrong-way driving, 140 mph speed preceded I-95 crash that killed FHP trooper, truck driver

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: DeSantis directs flags lowered in SLC Monday in honor of Trooper Fink