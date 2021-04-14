Gov. DeSantis directs Florida to close Piney Point wastewater reservoir after averting disaster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Tuesday he directed the state's Department of Environmental Protection to develop a plan to permanently close the wastewater reservoir at Piney Point phosphate plant that recently threatened to cause a catastrophic environmental disaster, according to AP.

Why it matters: The governor said that $15.4 million in agency funds will be used to treat the water, which contains waste from the phosphate production that can cause algae blooms and fish kills and eventually impact the food chain if introduced into the environment in large amounts.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Context: A series of worsening breaches was discovered in late March in the huge holding pool, setting off evacuation orders for more than 300 homes, businesses and farms in the area.

  • Emergency management officials were able to avoid a full-on collapse of the reservoir by pumping the water from the pond into Tampa Bay to relieve pressure on the breaches and reinforcing the outside of the pond to try to slow seepage.

What they're saying: “We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story,” DeSantis said Tuesday, according to AP.

The big picture: Noah Valenstein, secretary of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection, said the state plans sue HRK Holdings, the company that bought the Piney Point property in 2006 and promised a cleanup.

  • Yes, but: HRK Holdings went bankrupt after another spill in 2011 and has said it can't pay the millions needed for the previous cleanup, let alone a lawsuit from the state.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Florida to close wastewater reservoir with leak history

    Florida is moving to permanently close the leaky Piney Point wastewater reservoir that poured millions of gallons of water into Tampa Bay while threatening to burst open and flood nearby homes and businesses, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. The Republican governor said at a news conference at the site that the chronic challenges of containing polluted water at the long-closed phosphate plant must end. “We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story,” DeSantis said.

  • White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure'

    The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.” The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.”

  • Lions, Tigers, Pistons executives sign letter objecting to Michigan voting restrictions

    A massive voter suppression bill has been proposed in the Michigan State Senate, and execs from the state's major sports teams are against it.

  • Smartmatic Says Disinformation on Fox News About the Election Was 'No Accident'

    The election technology company Smartmatic pushed back Monday against Fox News’ argument that it had covered the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election responsibly, stating that Fox anchors had played along as guests pushed election-related conspiracy theories. “The First Amendment does not provide the Fox defendants a get-out-of-jail-free card,” Smartmatic’s lawyer, J. Erik Connolly, wrote in a brief filed in New York state Supreme Court. “The Fox defendants do not get a do-over with their reporting now that they have been sued.” The brief came in response to motions filed by Fox Corporation and three current and former Fox hosts — Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs — to dismiss a Smartmatic lawsuit accusing them of defamation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Smartmatic and another company, Dominion Voting Systems, became the focus of baseless conspiracy theories after the Nov. 4 election that they had manipulated vote totals in contested states. Those conspiracy theories were pushed by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, serving as personal lawyers to former President Donald Trump, on Fox News, Trump’s longtime network of choice. Smartmatic, which says that the conspiracy theories destroyed its reputation and its business, provided election technology in only one county during the election. Last month, Dominion also sued Fox News. Together, the two suits represent a billion-dollar challenge to the Fox empire, which, after Smartmatic filed its lawsuit, canceled the Fox Business program hosted by Dobbs. “The filing only confirms our view that the suit is meritless and Fox News covered the election in the highest tradition of the First Amendment,” the network said in a statement late Monday. Fox’s motion, as well as those of its anchors, argued that the mentions of Smartmatic were part of its reporting on a newsworthy event that it was duty-bound to cover: A president’s refusal to concede an election and his insistence that his opponent’s victory was not legitimate. But the response Smartmatic filed Monday, which runs for 120 pages, said that argument amounted to wishful thinking and that Fox had not covered the claims about Smartmatic objectively or fairly. “The Fox defendants wedded themselves to Giuliani and Powell during their programs,” the brief said. “They cannot distance themselves now.” Fox will have several weeks to respond to the brief, and a judge will eventually consider whether to allow Smartmatic’s case to proceed. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mark Hamill to star in movie based on famous story from comedian/party animal Bert Kreischer

    As reported by Deadline, Mark Hamill is set to co-star alongside shirtless comedian Bert Kreischer in a movie based on Kreischer’s signature stand-up routine that is being billed as “The Hangover meets Midnight Run.” The stand-up bit revolves around a story in which Kreischer goes to Russia as part of a class trip in college and how—in a moment of panic because he can barely speak the language—he tells a group of mobsters that his name is “the Machine.” They are so tickled by this (and by Kreischer’s talent for drinking a lot) that they go on various alcohol-fueled adventures with him, culminating in a wacky train robbery, and it’s all definitely, totally, true (definitely). Here’s Kreischer telling the story himself:

  • Bucs, Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Disgraced MO Rep. Rick Roeber calls it quits. Never forget what happened to his kids

    He was never held accountable or exonerated for the abuse of his now-adult children.

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • ‘Felt like a setup’: WhatsApp chat shows Gaetz ally scrambling to contain fallout

    The Florida congressman’s "wingman" said he was paying legal fees for the former teen at the center of the case.

  • DeSantis steering more money to Piney Point, wants to close site

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is steering another $15.4 million toward cleaning up polluted water at the old Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County, where a leak in recent weeks has prompted the release of more than 200 million gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay. “We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story,” the governor said at a news conference in Manatee on Tuesday. He said ...

  • Ron DeSantis might already be running for president. Donald Trump could help – and hurt – his plans

    Ron DeSantis, the 42-year-old governor of Florida, is doing the kinds of things that presidential candidates do. Will he run for president in 2024?

  • Elizabeth Warren says the government should fire student loan servicer Navient, which should fire its CEO

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a hearing Wednesday on student debt relief, and she lit into Navient's CEO on investigations of misleading its borrowers.

  • 'What a bunch of B.S.': Ariel Young's family angry at 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid

    Ariel Young's family is furious at the 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid.

  • Man fleeing police crashes, wedges Maserati under freeway

    A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said Tuesday. Police say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway Monday when a CHP officer tried to stop him.

  • Study warns that we might mess up when searching for life in space

    In the world of astronomy, there would be no bigger accomplishment than finding life on a planet outside of Earth. We know there's no intelligent life in our solar system outside of Earth. There's still a chance we find some form of life on Mars or, better yet, beneath the icy crusts of moons like Enceladus or Europa, but if we want to find extraterrestrial life we might have to look to other star systems for it. That means attempting to glean information from observations made at an incredible distance, and as a new research paper published in AGU Advances points out, we might end up "finding" life that isn't really there. In the paper, the authors explain that current telescope technology may ultimately produce false positives when researchers are trying to find signs of life in other worlds. They say that while we may be able to detect the presence of oxygen in a planet's atmosphere with greater and greater reliability, this isn't enough to declare a planet habitable, much less determine if there's life present there. Telescopes capable of "characterizing planetary environments" would be absolutely critical for scientists hoping to prove life exists on another world. This means detecting other so-called "biosignatures" that hint at the presence of life in addition to the fact that a planet may have oxygen available. "This is useful because it shows there are ways to get oxygen in the atmosphere without life, but there are other observations you can make to help distinguish these false positives from the real deal," Joshua Krissansen-Totton, first author of the study, said in a statement. "For each scenario, we try to say what your telescope would need to be able to do to distinguish this from biological oxygen." The issue here isn't so much that oxygen is a poor indicator of life. Indeed, oxygen is, as far as we know, required for life to exist on a planet, so finding it in a planet's atmosphere would be a very big step toward determining habitability. However, we know that oxygen could exist on a planet without life, since the breakdown of water from radiation could also cause oxygen to built up in a planet's atmosphere. At the same time, geological events can produce an abundance of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and seeing all of these gasses together around a planet might make scientists jump to the conclusion that there is life there when in reality it's nothing more than a wet, lifeless rock. "If you run the model for Earth, with what we think was the initial inventory of volatiles, you reliably get the same outcome every time—without life you don't get oxygen in the atmosphere," Krissansen-Totton explains. "But we also found multiple scenarios where you can get oxygen without life."

  • NFTs Are Selling for Millions. Are They Warming the Planet, Too?

    When Chris Precht, an Austrian architect and artist, first learned about nonfungible tokens, the digital collectibles taking the art world by storm, he was so enthralled, he said, he “felt like a little kid again.” So Precht, who is known for his work on ecological architecture, was devastated to learn that the artworks, known as NFTs, have an environmental footprint as mind-boggling as the gold-rush frenzy they’ve whipped up. “The numbers are just crushing,” he said from his studio in Pfarrwerfen, Austria, announcing that he was canceling his plans, one of a growing number of artists who are swearing off NFTs, despite the sky-high sums some have fetched at auctions. “As much as it hurts financially and mentally, I can’t.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Financially, for sure. Last month, a montage of art that had been turned into an NFT by the digital artist known as Beeple sold for more than $69 million at a Christie’s online auction. (Also last month, an NFT created from a New York Times technology column sold for more than $500,000, with the proceeds going to the Neediest Cases Fund, a Times-affiliated charity.) But, by Precht’s own calculations, creating the 300 items of digital art that he had planned to sell — 100 each of three art pieces — would have burned through the same amount of electricity that an average European would otherwise use in two decades, he said in an Instagram video late last month. What in the (warming) world? An NFT is a piece of artwork stamped with a unique string of code and stored on a virtual ledger called a blockchain. Fanned by viral marketing, hubris and perhaps some pandemic ennui, interest in the NFT market has exploded, driving up the price of digital artworks to fantastical levels. But blockchain technology, which also forms the basis of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, comes with enormous greenhouse-gas emissions. In a nutshell, when an artist uploads a piece of art and clicks a button to “mint” it, she or he starts a process known as mining, which involves complex puzzles, awesome computing power and a huge load of energy. That’s because Ethereum, the platform of choice for NFTs, uses a method called proof of work to create digital assets like nonfungible tokens. To successfully add an asset to the blockchain’s master ledger, miners must compete to solve a cryptographic puzzle, their computers rapidly generating numbers in a frenzied race of trial and error. As of mid-April, miners were making more than 170 quintillion attempts a second to produce new blocks, according to the trading platform Blockchain.com. (A quintillion is 1 followed by 18 zeros.) The miner who arrives at the right answer first is the winner, and gets her or his asset added to the blockchain. The system is intentionally designed to be onerous, ostensibly to make it transparent and competitive, and to prevent cheating. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, also uses the energy intensive proof-of-work model. According to an estimate backed up by independent researchers, the creation of an average NFT has a stunning environmental footprint of over 200 kilograms of planet-warming carbon, equivalent to driving 500 miles in a typical American gasoline-powered car. Other attempts to calculate the energy use of blockchain have also arrived at gargantuan numbers. Researchers at Cambridge University have estimated that mining Bitcoin uses more electricity than entire countries like Argentina, Sweden or Pakistan. A recently published paper in the journal Nature Communications warned that, if left unchecked, cryptomining in China could undercut the nation’s climate goals. “I know it’s difficult to comprehend,” said Susanne Köhler, an expert in life cycle analysis at Aalborg University in Denmark who carried out a life-cycle analysis of blockchain technology. “You just click on a button or type a few words, and then suddenly you burn so much energy.” Making the problem worse, Köhler said, was that solving the puzzles becomes more competitive and more difficult as interest in blockchain grows and more people start mining. “So it doesn’t become more energy efficient over time, like other technologies do,” she said. “It just leads to a bigger emissions impact, unless their energy is carbon free.” This is not the first time the art world has grappled with its role in climate change. There has been concern at art museums over fossil-fuel funding, with some choosing to end lucrative oil company sponsorships. But NFTs have been particularly controversial, because the hype over digital tokens has been seen as a long-awaited shot for many smaller artists to finally garner more exposure, recognition and serious money for their work. “Why is it when the little guys get a foothold,” the designer Gareth Stangroom, also known as @fire_hydrant_man, said in response to Precht’s announcement, “everyone’s on their case about the ethics of it — instead of criticizing the big players that have been abusing our planet for decades?” Joanie Lemercier, a French artist known for his futuristic light sculptures, was one of the first to dig into NFTs’ environmental consequences. He had just released six tokenized videos, inspired by platonic solids, which were snapped up by buyers. But he had heard of the growing alarm over Bitcoin’s energy use, which worried him: Lemercier has also been involved in climate activism, campaigning for a move away from coal. He turned to Memo Akten, a computational engineer and artist carried out some of the first calculations specific to NFTs and posted them on a site he named CryptoArt.wtf. “It turns out my release of six crypto-artworks consumed in 10 seconds more electricity than the entire studio over the past 2 years,” Lemercier wrote on his website. He said he was putting future NFT releases on hold. “It felt like madness to even consider continuing that practice.” “It’s really a big boom and the prices have been going crazy. But it can’t continue like this,” Lemercier said. “So there’s a sense that there is a very limited amount of time to make as much money as possible. So that’s why many dismiss this energy impact.” The fallout has spread. Last month, the art app ArtStation canceled a drop of NFTs from a group of popular artists just hours after announcing it, after a backlash formed over the environmental impact. “It’s clear that now is not the right time,” ArtStation said. “It’s our hope that at some point in the future we’ll be able to find a solution that is equitable and ecologically sound.” There has been pushback against the environmental concerns. In a recent post on Medium titled “No, CryptoArtists Aren’t Harming the Planet,” the NFT trading platform Super Rare addressed what it argued were misconceptions about the tokens’ emissions footprint. Blockchains like Ethereum were more like a train running all day, the authors said, and the transactions like seats on the train. NFTs, therefore, do not add emissions, they argued, just like a train would keep running regardless of how many passengers were on board. However, Alex de Vries, a Dutch data scientist whose site, Digiconomist, tracks the sustainability of digital currencies, said that analogy did not hold up. “If one person doesn’t take a plane, it might not make a difference,” de Vries said, using a slightly different analogy. “But if a whole lot of people take planes, there’s more emissions from flying.” Promises by some platforms to invest in carbon offsets have been met with skepticism, given the enormity of the carbon footprint from NFTs. Saying, “Don’t worry! We’ll pay for carbon offsets” is the equivalent of setting a house on fire then placing a single potted plant on the burned property as “compensation,” the freelance illustrator Bleached Rainbows said on Twitter. Ethereum has said it is reducing its footprint by moving toward a different model called “proof of stake,” which doesn’t require miners to compete to add assets to the blockchain. The new model instead rewards miners based on how much cryptocurrency they already own, vastly cutting down on the computational work, and by extension, associated emissions. But since announcing the idea several years ago, Ethereum has been vague on when the change will actually happen. Dankrad Feist, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit that is working with the network on the switch, said by email that the effort would take another six to 12 months. “Switching to proof of stake is not trivial for a network that currently already secures hundreds of billions of dollars in value, that’s why it unfortunately can’t happen overnight or there would be a high risk of failure,” Feist said. “I’m quite impatient about this and trying to push the merge as much as possible without overly compromising Ethereum’s security.” Some smaller NFT platforms, including one known as Hic Et Nunc, have already started using proof of stake, attracting artists like Lemercier. By cutting down on the number-crunching required, Hic Et Nunc doesn’t just reduce energy consumption; it also seeks to roll back the cost of listing NFTs, which can reach many hundreds of dollars, according to Rafael Lima, the founder of Hic Et Nunc. “It’s just a more efficient algorithm,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • GOP edges back from filibuster cliff on hate crimes bill

    Ahead of a likely vote Wednesday on whether to open debate, some in the GOP argue that the bill is unnecessary.

  • White House targets GOP leaders Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy in infrastructure push

    The White House is selling President Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan by projecting how much it will help each state — starting with Kentucky and California.Why it matters: Tagging the homes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) not only puts them on the defensive, but warns other Republicans they'll have to explain why this bridge or that highway isn't something they can approve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“12% of Kentuckians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds,” reads a White House fact sheet. “The American Jobs Plan will invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed and affordable coverage to every family in America.” "In California, there are 1,536 bridges and over 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition," another fact sheet says. "The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure."But, but, but: Republican have their own preemptive piece — a memo attacking the bill."Described as both a 'jobs‘ plan and an 'infrastructure' plan, the proposal undermines both," reads the memo from the Senate Republican Conference. "'Biden’s Partisan, Job-Crushing Slush Fund' spends just 5% of the total $2.7 trillion on roads and bridges."The big picture: The House and Senate are coming back from recess Monday for a busy session as Democrats work hard to pass the president’s infrastructure bill — or at least “make real progress” on it — by Memorial Day.One tactic being employed by the White House is publishing report cards for each of the 50 states outlining the “cost of inaction” for voting to approve the package.The details: The administration intends to have White House officials focus on how the money will be spent during interviews with local TV stations. The Democratic National Committee will use fact sheets accompanying the report cards to coordinate with state Democratic parties in selling the plan, including staging virtual events and organizing digital toolkits, a DNC spokesperson said.President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members are expected to travel to sell the plan in the coming weeks, a White House official told Axios. "There's lots of creative ways that I expect to see local mayors and governors and local elected officials using the information in these fact sheets, in op-eds or local media," White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner said. “The fact sheets will be posted on the White House’s website and may be used by outside groups, as well."What they're saying: Both McConnell and McCarthy have already outlined their views on the Biden infrastructure bill."I'm going to fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," McConnell said of the infrastructure plan at a news conference in Kentucky. And McCarthy released a memo on the package that accused the president of not spending enough on physical infrastructure like bridges and highways. He said, "The rest is a 'kitchen sink' of wasteful progressive demands."The Senate Republican Conference memo adds more detail.It highlights critical news stories and polling related to the bill's rollout.“Raising taxes on manufacturers would fundamentally undermine our ability to lead this recovery," says National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons.Go deeper:White House California fact sheetWhite House Kentucky fact sheetRepublican infrastructure memoMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, poses 'full frontal nude' on cover of 'Vogue'

    The Czech supermodel turned 56 on April 9.

  • Wayne Player – son of Gary – 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."