Gov. DeSantis: Florida close to offering vaccines to everyone

Ben Montgomery
·1 min read
On Monday, Florida opens coronavirus vaccinations to people 60 and up, then plans to vaccinate those 55 and older "relatively soon," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

  • Then the state "probably could just open it up to the general public at that point," DeSantis said, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Driving the news: Florida’s supply of doses from the federal government is growing, as is the Federal Pharmacy Program.

  • Meanwhile, demand is softening in many of the state’s 67 counties.

In fact, the federally-run vaccine distribution sites in Tampa — which have the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people per day — are not using their full supply every day.

  • Leftover shots are either saved for the next day or redistributed to other sites. They're only given to those who meet eligibility requirements.

What they're saying: "It's largely because of people either can't make their appointments or make their appointments and don't show up," FEMA's Hallie Anderson told WUSF.

