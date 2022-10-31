Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

“To our Jewish Community Partners,

“The FBI never loses sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups. As I committed to you early in my tenure, our team remains as committed as ever to working with the Jewish Federation and Foundation, Anti-Defamation League, and local Jewish community leaders and law enforcement partners to keep our community safe.

“No matter how abhorrent or repulsive, expressing one’s views is protected by the First Amendment and not a crime by itself, but true threats are not protected speech. When a threat or actual violence targets someone based on their race, religion, national origin, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it meets the criteria of a federal hate crime. Investigating these acts remains a top priority for the FBI because hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim – these acts are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community. FBI Jacksonville will remain vigilant and in contact with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and, if in the course of their investigation information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI stands ready to investigate.

“There is no place for hate and racism in our communities, and no one should ever fear they could be targeted in an act of violence based on how they look, where they’re from, or any part of their identity. The FBI and our partners will not stand by and tolerate hate crimes that victimize our citizens. The FBI and our law enforcement partners encourage everyone to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement via 911, and to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov. FBI Jacksonville is grateful to have you as an ally in our efforts to combat hate crimes and protect the citizens of North Florida and across the country.”

Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Jacksonville