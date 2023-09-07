Gov. DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffet. Here’s where

As Floridians across the state mourn Jimmy Buffett’s death, Gov. Ron DeSantis has found a way to pay homage to the state’s music icon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that the U.S. and Florida flags at the Monroe County Courthouse, Key West City Hall and at the State Capitol, located in Tallahassee, be flown at half-staff until 5 p.m. Friday to celebrate Buffet’s indelible legacy.

Buffett, the singer-songwriter whose laidback Key West sound earned him a legion of “Parrothead” fans and spawned a musical and business empire, died Sept. 1 of skin cancer at the age of 76. In a statement, DeSantis recognized Buffet’s contributions to Florida as a musician and advocate.

Buffett, the statement said, captured the state’s lifestyle and “embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic.” He was also a lifelong conservationist who spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee — and through philanthropy and song, appreciated the Everglades.

Floridians, the statement said, “are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise.”