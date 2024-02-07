Gov. DeSantis promises to crack down on spring break crime in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will crack down on issues related to spring break in Miami.

Two people died during Miami’s spring break last year while dozens of others were arrested.

The governor said he plans to increase resources from FHP and FDLE to the “Magic City.”

One longtime business owner welcomes the help. For 34 years, Betty Behar has operated a chewing gum ladies’ boutique on Miami Beach. She said her business has suffered from all the problems tied to spring break.

“It does hurt my business. People are afraid to walk out. My business is based on families and people walking. They want to protect themselves from that,” she said.

Behar listened intently as Gov. DeSantis told other business owners, community leaders and residents that the state would help the city during spring break.

“We are not going to let the streets be taken over. We aren’t going to allow residents who live here to have their quality of life diminished. We are not going to allow businesses to be hurt by public disorder on the street,” DeSantis said in a news conference.

Following last year’s violence and street disturbances, the city is cracking down, limiting entries to the beach and with officers working 12-hour shifts in March.

Due to the city’s crackdown, there will be security and DUI checkpoints, license-plate readers, barriers and street closures. Daily parking will be $100, and a whopping $500 for towing.

“We are getting the message out early there that we are going to enforce our laws, and don’t come here looking for trouble,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner.

