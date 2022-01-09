Gov. DeSantis’ proposed budget moves Florida forward

Gov. Ron DeSantis pictured during a press conference in Jupiter.

As Congress continues to contemplate ways to waste taxpayer dollars, Florida is focused on greater prosperity for all Floridians. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed Freedom First Budget would secure a brighter future in five critical ways.

First, tax relief: As Americans continue to pay more on gas, groceries, and other living expenses, the proposed budget dedicates nearly $1.2 billion to tax cuts. This includes a 25 cent per gallon gas tax holiday, fee reductions and three separate sales tax holidays.

Second, economic freedom and prosperity: Floridians prosper when the government breaks down barriers and makes strategic investments in the future. The governor's budget increases resources for the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, the Rural Infrastructure Fund, Florida’s tourism efforts, and others, which will lay the foundation for a stronger economy. Coupled with investments in housing, transportation, and more, it will further enhance Florida’s already stellar economic growth.

Third, fiscal responsibility: More than $15 billion in state reserve funds will continue the state’s tradition of living within its means. The budget also includes much-needed reforms to the state’s pension system that aligns investment assumptions with reality and accelerates the payoff of unfunded liabilities. These commonsense changes will increase state contributions to pay down unfunded liabilities by $176 million annually.

Fourth, a cleaner climate: The budget dedicates another $660 million towards restoration of the Everglades, bringing the four-year investment to $3 billion. Coupled with millions in appropriations for water quality projects, combatting blue-green algae, addressing red tide, and more, this budget represents a monumental step towards keeping Florida’s climate clean and preserving our precious natural resources.

Hand in hand with a clean state is a healthy state. Florida has led the nation in expanding access to telehealth, offering innovative options like Association Health Plans and short-term plans, and by providing greater health-care price transparency. Since Gov. DeSantis took office, Florida’s health premiums on the individual market have declined. The new budget continues to lay the groundwork for a free market in health care by investing in the most vulnerable, including Floridians in need of assistance with behavioral health, opioid addiction, Alzheimer’s, disabilities, and military-related mental health challenges. Covering more health care solutions for truly needy Floridians while allowing innovation to drive down costs is a model more states should emulate.

The budget also ensures Florida’s public safety. The governor is proposing to increase salaries for public safety personnel across the board by 20 to 25 percent and add a $5,000 signing bonus for new law enforcement officers. These efforts would be on top of upgrading the state’s correctional system, strengthening cybersecurity protections, and supporting other state employees who play a critical role in keeping Florida safe.

Finally, the proposed spending plan aims to build the best education system in the country. Florida has long-ranked as one of the best states for education, thanks in large part to its emphasis on school choice and investing in the needs of students. The budget advances these priorities by raising K-12 teacher salaries and offering retention bonuses, targeting at-risk kids, prioritizing school safety, and better aligning our education system with the needs of our 21st century workforce.

Florida has already advanced its higher education system by increasing tuition waivers and giving discounts for courses in STEM fields and other critical programs. The governor's plan would build on these efforts by holding the line on tuition at Florida’s state colleges and universities, fully funding the Bright Futures Scholarship, and strengthening the state’s workforce education programs.

These critical areas—tax relief, economic growth, fiscal responsibility, environmental preservation, public health and safety, and education—represent the most pressing issues our state faces. They are the building blocks of the governor's proposed spending plan, which would continue to make Florida the best state in the nation to live, work, raise a family, retire, and visit. Gov. DeSantis’ budget represents a long-term vision for our state that will move all Floridians forward—which is exactly what we need.

Hayden Dublois is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Government Accountability. He lives in Marco Island.

