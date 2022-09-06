In a press conference in Florida, Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) claims tourists tell him, “This must be what it was like going from East Berlin to West Berlin,” in regards to Florida’s relaxed covid policy. Over the course of the pandemic, Florida consistently went against CDC guidelines to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) “People would tell me, they would come from Lockdown jurisdictions and they’d land in Florida, and they're like, this must be what it was, like, going from East Berlin to West Berlin. It was, it was like a different country. And people are looking around, like, oh my gosh, people are actually living normally, but they wanted to visit because they wanted to be able to make their own decisions. They wanted to be free, they didn't want to have mandates imposed on them or vax passports, or any of that. And so that was one of the reasons why we set a record.”