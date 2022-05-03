  • Oops!
Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) says the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade is a "judicial insurrection."

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was a “judicial insurrection”.

While speaking to reporters at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, DeSantis claimed, “I think there was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public, to try to make it very political, potentially try to bully them into changing one of their positions, and that is not something that's appropriate for the judicial branch”.

He knew an investigation was on to find out the truth behind the leak and he hoped that the person who is responsible for it is held accountable. He is waiting for the result of the investigation.

He also claimed that he “believed in pro-life protections” and that it was not appropriate to carry out abortions after nine months into the pregnancy.

Talking about U.S.’s stance on abortion DeSantis said, “I mean the U.S. is more in line with countries like China and North Korea than it is with typical European countries”.

