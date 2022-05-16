Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) tells FL to “not worry” about Disney’s debt: “I have the biggest budget surplus we’ve ever had."

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced $125 million in funding for nursing and claimed the Florida government is going to take care of Disney’s debt while speaking at Seminole State College, Sanford, Florida today.

According to reports, the Walt Disney Company’s self-government status will be repealed and the Reedy Creek Improvement District will be dissolved in 2023, leaving the local taxpayers with more than $1 billion in bond debt.

But DeSantis and his administration insisted that the people of Florida will not be burdened with more taxes.

He went on to say that Florida has the lowest per Capita tax burden and assured that, “I have the biggest budget surplus we've ever had. There would be no basis to ever do any type of raising taxes”.

He claimed that since Disney has enjoyed all the subsidies over the years, the state and local governments will be collecting more taxes from the company itself.

DeSantis was joined by Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General who called the vaccine mandates for all nurses “lunacy” while speaking at the same event.