5

Gov. DeSantis releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·6 min read

Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement concerning antisemitic messages:

Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:

Gov. DeSantis statement on anti-Semitis

FBI Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to messages of antisemitism that were displayed on TIAA Bank Field at the end of the Georgia-Florida game.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in part it is working with “partner agencies” in looking into the message. Here is JSO’s full statement:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of antisemitic posts and displays in and around the City of Jacksonville. We have been looking into these actions and will continue to work with our partner agencies regarding these reports of antisemitic messages. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not identified any crimes having been committed; the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment. We will continue to monitor any reports of this nature to determine if they rise to level of a criminal nature. We encourage our community to continue to report any future incidents at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.”

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks released the following statement, saying her agency will remain in contact with JSO:

“To our Jewish Community Partners,

“The FBI never loses sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups. As I committed to you early in my tenure, our team remains as committed as ever to working with the Jewish Federation and Foundation, Anti-Defamation League, and local Jewish community leaders and law enforcement partners to keep our community safe.

“No matter how abhorrent or repulsive, expressing one’s views is protected by the First Amendment and not a crime by itself, but true threats are not protected speech. When a threat or actual violence targets someone based on their race, religion, national origin, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it meets the criteria of a federal hate crime. Investigating these acts remains a top priority for the FBI because hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim – these acts are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community. FBI Jacksonville will remain vigilant and in contact with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and, if in the course of their investigation information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI stands ready to investigate.

“There is no place for hate and racism in our communities, and no one should ever fear they could be targeted in an act of violence based on how they look, where they’re from, or any part of their identity. The FBI and our partners will not stand by and tolerate hate crimes that victimize our citizens. The FBI and our law enforcement partners encourage everyone to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement via 911, and to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov. FBI Jacksonville is grateful to have you as an ally in our efforts to combat hate crimes and protect the citizens of North Florida and across the country.”

Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Jacksonville

The State Attorney’s Office Fourth Judicial Circuit, which covers Duval, Clay and Nassau counties, also said it would be monitoring the messages should any activity turn criminal:

“After a weekend in which there were several instances of antisemitic messages displayed on roadways and public buildings in Jacksonville, the State Attorney’s Office received inquiries about the legality of such activities and whether any actions were criminal.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held such speech — even despicable speech — is protected by the First Amendment. If this office is presented with evidence indicating an intent to directly incite imminent criminal activity or specifically threaten violence against a person or group, then criminal prosecution may be implicated.

“In denouncing these actions, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said:

“‘The type of hateful, antisemitic rhetoric we witnessed over the weekend is repulsive and has no place in any community. We will continue to monitor these types of activities to ensure the safety of everyone in our city and hold accountable any who cause harm to anyone based on hate or animus.’

“‘As a reminder to the public, the State Attorney’s Office’s Human Rights Division oversees cases involving hate crimes — should anyone have a tip about hate crimes, they are encouraged to call the division’s hotline at (904) 255-3099.’”

State Attorney's Office, 4th Circuit

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant took a look into who’s behind the message and if this could be part of a rise in hate groups right here in Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Recommended Stories

  • He Lifeng: China's expected new economic tsar has big shoes to fill

    He Lifeng, head of China's state planning agency, is likely to succeed the country's economic tsar Vice Premier Liu He in March, but may struggle to maintain his predecessor's policy clout. He, 67, a confidant of President Xi Jinping, was elevated to the ruling Communist Party's Politburo during its once-every-five-years congress this month. The top priority for He will be to help Li Qiang - another Xi ally, tipped to become the new Premier in March - to pull the world's second-largest economy out of its worst downturn in decades amid disruptive COVID-19 curbs and a prolonged property crisis.

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • 5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack

    The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.

  • Israel election: 4 things that could impact outcome

    Israeli voters appear to be hopelessly deadlocked as the country heads to elections once again on Tuesday, with opinion polls saying the race is too close to predict. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who governed for 12 years before he was ousted last year, is asking voters to give him another chance, even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The current prime minister, Yair Lapid, has billed himself as a voice of decency and unity.

  • China Property Billionaire Wu Resigns as Longfor Chair During Sector Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire Chairperson Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus

  • Musk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Three days after Elon Musk purchased Twitter Inc., the tech billionaire posted and deleted a tweet spreading a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolson

  • Twitter reacts to Arnold Allen’s injury TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 213

    See the top Twitter reactions to Arnold Allen's unfortunate injury win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Fight Night 213 main event.

  • SoftBank stock 'a value play' on par with Berkshire Hathaway, analyst says

    Macquarie Capital Senior Equity Research Analyst Paul Golding&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Outperform rating on SoftBank, being bullish on the conglomerate company, their potential to become the next Berkshire Hathaway, and Nvidia shares.

  • Iran indicts 1,000 over unrest, plans public trials-report

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's hardline judiciary will hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted for unrest in Tehran, a semi-official news agency said on Monday, intensifying efforts to crush weeks of protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the almost seven-week-old protests have persisted despite a deadly crackdown and increasingly severe warnings, with the Revolutionary Guards bluntly telling demonstrators to stay off the streets. The judiciary denied that a sentence had been issued yet to a man it said was arrested during riots and accused of hitting and killing a police officer with his car and injuring five other officers after a woman identifying herself as his mother said the man had been sentenced to death in an initial court hearing.

  • Gettr users 'way up,' 'damage' to Twitter brand has already been done: CEO Jason Miller

    Gettr CEO Jason Miller joined Mornings with Maria to discuss Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the impact it has had on the platform, saying the number of Gettr users are increasing.

  • China Dismisses ‘Fabricated’ Virus Leak Theory Revived by Report

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a report about a lab in the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus first appeared, saying it was driven by politics in the US.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake G

  • Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not always

    Real life shows that’s not always true, but the adage highlights an evolving debate among scientists about resilience. After traumatic events and crises such as child abuse, gun violence or a pandemic, what explains why some people bounce back, while others struggle to cope? Is it nature — genes and other inherent traits?

  • Tom Brady spends off day handing out food to hurricane victims

    Tom Brady spent some of his downtime this weekend giving back to the local community

  • Will the Miami Dolphins trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb by Tuesday deadline?

    The Dolphins had injury updates on guard Liam Eichenberg, who will miss time with a knee injury, and tackle Austin Jackson, who returns to practice this week.

  • Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

    There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game.

  • Accidental carbon dioxide release at LAX leaves 4 workers sick, including one in critical condition

    A reported carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport has left four workers sick, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

  • China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

    BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) -China has blocked GSK from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check. No other GSK products are supplied to China through the so-called volume-based procurement (VBP) programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tired of talking about coaching changes

    Mike Tomlin isn't going to keep answering questions about making coaching changes.

  • Luke Bryan slammed for bringing Ron DeSantis on stage during Fla. concert: 'Sad and seriously disappointing'

    Luke Bryan brought out Gov. Ron DeSantis at his concert in Florida and people on Twitter were immediately upset by the country musicians actions.

  • Democrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats’ prospects for holding onto Congress are fading a week before the US election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges O